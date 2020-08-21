U.S. Stocks Finish Higher

By Anna Isaac and Gunjan Banerji

U.S. stocks closed higher Friday, with the S&P 500 notching a fourth straight week of gains.

The broad stock-market gauge rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%, pushed higher by gains in Apple shares. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%.

U.S. stocks have drifted higher this week during a quiet stretch of trading, as investors have tried to reconcile uneven economic signals with expectations of further stimulus from governments and central banks.

Government stimulus has powered the stock market's recent recovery, sending the S&P 500 to a fresh record this week. The Federal Reserve's latest minutes showed that central bankers think that more government support is needed to help the economy. Some analysts said they expect the record run for stocks to continue, driven in part by such stimulus.

"I don't see anything that stops the flow of funds into U.S. equities in the near term," said Mike Lewis, head of U.S. equities cash trading. "There's not a lot of places to put your money if you need returns."

Notably, though the broader market has shot up since March, not all stocks and sectors have rallied. The divergence between the stock market's haves and have-nots has grown clearer recently, as companies benefiting from a shift to working from home during the pandemic have benefited while many others have floundered.

That was on display Friday. Shares of tech companies led the way as they have for much of the year. Apple shares added more than 5%, continuing a winning stretch for the iPhone maker after its market value surpassed $2 trillion earlier in the week. Nvidia gained 4.5%.

"It was a very reluctant high," said Anna Rathbun, chief investment officer of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, of the S&P 500's record this week. "There wasn't a lot of breadth behind it."

Tesla shares, which have become a favorite for momentum-driven traders, jumped over the $2,000 mark yesterday and advanced another 2.4% on Friday.

Investors continued to parse mixed economic data. Housing has been a bright spot, giving a boost to home builders. New data released Friday showed that sales of previously owned homes surged in July as low interest rates and a desire for more space helped home-buyer demand.

Still, data on Thursday showing an unexpected increase in new weekly applications for unemployment benefits was a troubling sign that the American labor market's recovery may be cooling amid continuing disruptions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With government bonds offering yields that are below expected inflation levels, investors in recent months have been flooding into risky asset classes including stocks in a search for higher returns.

"More so than ever before, equity markets probably are not the best reflection of real economic conditions in the U.S.," said Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets in the European region at MUFG Bank.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked lower to 0.638%, from 0.644% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 slipped about 0.2%, while most major Asian equity benchmarks ended the day higher.

The euro dropped 0.7% against the dollar after data showed a smaller-than-expected rebound in the eurozone's manufacturing and services sectors. The currency also came under pressure after Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, told a press conference Friday that a deal with the U.K. was unlikely at this stage. The British pound fell 0.8% against the dollar.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com