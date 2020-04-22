U.S. Stocks Finish Higher, Clawing Back Some of Week's Losses

By Avantika Chilkoti, Karen Langley and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, clawing back some of the week's losses, as oil prices rose and investors looked to corporate earnings reports to gauge the health of U.S. businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 456.94 points, or 2%, to 23475.82, after dropping more than 1,200 points to start the week. The S&P 500 rose 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to 2799.31, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 232.15 points, or 2.8%, to 8495.38.

The gains were broad, with all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 rising, led by the technology and energy groups, and 28 of the 30 Dow industrials in the green.

"The psychology is 'buy on the dip' and that's what's fueling this bear-market rally," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at private bank Arbuthnot Latham.

After days of turbulence in the oil markets, Brent crude, the global gauge for oil, rose 5.4% to $20.37 a barrel. The U.S. crude benchmark jumped 19% to $13.78 a barrel but is down 77% in 2020. U.S. oil futures on Monday plunged below zero for the first time, as the world economy slows and space to store unused crude runs short.

"Oil is really the big gorilla out there in the market right now because of the dramatic actions," said Lisa Erickson, head of the traditional investments group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"The bigger picture is not just the near-term impact but longer term, the ultimate solvency of these companies and the potential impact on both their stocks and their bonds."

Shares of Exxon Mobil rose $1.17, or 2.9%, to $42.13. They are down 40% in 2020.

With earnings season under way, investors are looking to corporate reports for insight on how the pandemic is affecting U.S. businesses as a broad swath of blue-chip companies report their results.

Shares of Snap soared $4.57, or 37%, to $17.01 -- their largest daily percentage increase since February 2018 -- after the social-media company reported a surge in the number of users as people who are homebound turned to its chat app for communicating with friends and family. Netflix shares ticked down $12.41, or 2.9%, to $421.42 after the streaming giant on Tuesday evening said it ended the first quarter with nearly 16 million new subscribers. The stock has rallied 30% this year.

Expedia shares rose $4.17, or 7.3%, to $61.42 after The Wall Street Journal reported the company is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms as widespread travel bans hit the online-booking company's business.

Confidence is likely to remain fragile while analysts and investors are still slashing profit forecasts for 2020, according to Ken Peng, head of Asia investment strategy at Citi Private Bank. He expects global earnings to fall by about 50% this year, but consensus forecasts are still far from this figure.

"The markets will have more confidence, and more sustainably rally, once this revision momentum slows down," he said.

Oil prices got a boost after President Trump said on Twitter that he had instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats "if they harass our ships at sea."

The Trump administration is considering offering federal stimulus funds to embattled oil-and-gas producers in exchange for government ownership stakes in the companies or their crude reserves, the Journal reported. But the plan faces long odds given likely opposition from congressional Democrats to using stimulus funding for the oil industry. Separately, Texas regulators on Tuesday deferred a decision on whether to make operators curtail production for the first time since the 1970s.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.618%, from 0.571% Tuesday, in a sign that risk appetite may be returning.

Overseas, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.8%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.7% lower, while benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea and Shanghai ended higher.

