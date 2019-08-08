U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as China Signals a More Stable Yuan

By Michael Wursthorn

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 300 points, and investors sold safe-haven assets such as bonds and gold after China's latest currency move eased concerns that the trade fight between the two countries was about to move into an all-out currency war.

Stocks in the U.S. and around the world advanced after China's central bank decided to fix the midpoint for onshore yuan trading at a rate just above 7 a dollar, slightly higher than analysts had been expecting and a sign the country is avoiding escalating tensions with the U.S., at least for now. Shares in Europe rose sharply, while major indexes in Asia snapped multiday losing streaks.

"Investors' new daily ritual will be watching the daily fixed rate on the yuan," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services.

China may opt to avoid weakening the yuan in the near term, Mr. Lerner said. But investors should continue monitoring the situation in case the yuan resumes its depreciation, an event that would likely spark a fresh bout of volatility. The yuan's moves offers a "glimpse into the thinking of China" on trade and relations with the U.S., he added.

As of 4 p.m. ET, the Dow industrials rose 374 points, or 1.4%, to 26381. Stocks in the blue-chip index that notched gains included aerospace giant Boeing and software firm Microsoft. The S&P 500 also rose, adding 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.2%.

Meanwhile, investors dialed back their appetite for risk-averse assets. Bond yields, which rise as prices decline, strengthened and gold prices fell.

The U.S.-China trade war entered a new phase earlier this week after the yuan depreciated below the crucial 7-a-dollar level on Monday, days after the U.S. threatened to expand tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports. That pushed stocks sharply lower Monday, with all three major indexes suffering their biggest single-day pullbacks of the year.

The U.S. Treasury Department labeled China a currency manipulator following the move, and the yuan has fluctuated above and below that point since then, jarring investors at a time when they are already anxious about falling interest rates, slowing global growth and tepid earnings.

Those concerns abated somewhat on Thursday.

"The odds are that this may last for a while as the [People's Bank of China] calms down the market," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, referring to China's central bank.

Also feeding into the sense of relief was an unexpected turnaround in Chinese exports, which climbed 3.3% in July from a year earlier. In addition, the Bank of France's July business survey indicated an acceleration in growth in the eurozone's No. 2 economy. Economists at Daiwa Capital Markets called that report "arguably as upbeat as might have been hoped."

The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 remain more than 3% below their all-time closing highs, and analysts predict stocks will struggle to move meaningfully higher without a trade resolution or firm signs the U.S. and China are making progress toward a deal.

And with movements in the yuan now a major factor, investors say any signs of further weakening of the currency could spark fresh bouts of volatility.

On Thursday, investors pounced on popular corners of the market that struggled in recent days. The S&P 500's technology sector climbed 2.1%, recouping all of its losses from earlier in the week as most stocks in the group notched gains.

Advanced Micro Devices outpaced the broader sector though, adding 15% after saying it plans to release a new server chip.

Communication, industrial and consumer discretionary stocks all also rose, notching gains of more than 1.5%.

Financial stocks also got a boost, rising 1.5% alongside the climb in bond yields. Higher interest rates tend to boost banks' profitability by widening the spread between what they pay on deposits and charge on loans, which is known as net interest margin.

At the same time, the yield on the 10-year Treasurys rose to 1.717%, from 1.685% on Wednesday.

Gold prices fell 0.1% to $1,518 a troy ounce after briefly slipping below $1,500 an ounce.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 1.7%, its biggest daily gain since June.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4%, snapping a four-day losing streak, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.9%, notching its first gain in seven trading sessions. The Hang Seng and the Kospi Composite both also rose, adding 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

--Lauren Almeida contributed to this article.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com