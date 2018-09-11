U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries

By Riva Gold and Michael Wursthorn

-- U.S. stocks close higher after the day's swings

-- European shares slide; Hang Seng falls into bear market

-- Trade in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 100 points Tuesday, as a surge in energy stocks and Apple helped the blue-chip index overcome another flare-up in trade tensions.

The Dow industrials swung 266 points from the day's low to the high to recoup an early loss and snap a two-session losing streak. Shares of energy companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron benefited from a lift in oil prices, which jumped after an attack on Libya's state-run oil company raised concerns of a possible supply disruption. Some investors also flocked to depressed shares of Apple that had fallen in the wake of comments from President Trump pressing the iPhone maker to shift production to the U.S.

While news that China will ask the World Trade Organization for permission to impose sanctions on the U.S. rattled stocks around the world, major indexes in the U.S. fared better as investors said they expected corporations to post another quarter of phenomenal earnings growth in the weeks ahead.

A humming U.S. economy has helped stave off deeper losses among shares of American companies, investors added. But markets in Europe and Asia haven't been as fortunate, as a combination of slowing growth and the specter of a trade war have driven stocks down in those regions, so much so that Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell into bear-market territory on Tuesday.

"There is very little potential upside, but there is a lot of potential downside," said Abi Oladimeji, chief investment officer at Thomas Miller Investment. "That clearly is a negative, especially at a time when I think the global growth outlook is quite precarious."

The Dow industrials added 113.99 points, or 0.4%, to 25971.06 after being down as much as 103 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 rose 10.76 points, or 0.4%, to 2887.89, while the Nasdaq Composite added 48.31 points, or 0.6%, to 7972.47.

Shares of Exxon Mobil added $1.15, or 1.4%, to $82.86, while Apple rose 5.52, or 2.5%, to 223.85 to lead the Dow industrials higher. Meanwhile, Post-it Notes maker 3M, which gets a significant portion of its revenue from overseas, shed 1.15, or 0.5%, to 211.78, and chip maker Intel fell 1.37, or 3%, to 44.93.

Even as trade concerns linger, several investors said the economic outlook in the U.S. remains upbeat. New economic data last week painted a strong U.S. economy, as wage growth picked up and the unemployment rate remained below 4%. That backdrop, along with the benefits of the sweeping tax overhaul passed last year, is expected to help companies report another quarter of double-digit profit growth, building on the 25% year-over-year jump in earnings that S&P 500 companies reported for the three-month period ended in June.

So far, analysts estimate S&P 500 companies' third-quarter earnings will increase 20% from a year earlier, which would be the third-fastest growth rate since the third quarter of 2010, according to FactSet.

But most other regions of the world haven't been able to keep pace with the U.S.'s growth, presenting another stumbling block to Europe and Asia as they also deal with trade.

"Europe is a very export-oriented economy, and trade is probably more important to Europe than it is to the U.S.," said Eddie Perkin, chief equity-investment officer at Eaton Vance, noting trade worries have been an overhang on the region in recent weeks but that valuations were starting to look attractive.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down less than 0.1%, while mixed trading in Asia sent Hong Kong's Hang Seng down for a fifth session into bear-market territory, defined as a 20% drop from a recent closing high.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% to close at its lowest level since January 2016.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com