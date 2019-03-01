U.S. Stocks Hold Onto Gains in Afternoon Trading

By Jessica Menton

U.S. stocks ticked higher Friday afternoon as investors analyzed a batch of new economic data and waited for signs about U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111 points, or 0.4%, to 26023, pulling back after climbing more than 200 points in early trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. With about an hour left in the U.S. trading day, the Nasdaq is now up 0.9% for the week, putting the technology-heavy index on pace to notch a 10th consecutive weekly gain.

Despite a bumpy week, the Dow and S&P 500 are off to their best start to a year in about three decades and closed out February with gains of at least 3%. This year's gains have propelled both indexes within 5% of their records.

That marks a reversal following a bruising fourth-quarter selloff. Some analysts said the recent gains have been driven by a more flexible Federal Reserve, the perception that trade worries between the U.S. and China are easing and fresh data that has signaled continued strength in the U.S. economy.

Other asset classes have also gained, with U.S. oil prices surging 26% in 2019 after sliding in November into a bear market, typically defined as a decline of 20% from a market peak.

"We've had a tremendous run to start the year, and the market is taking a bit of a breather this week," said Paul Brigandi, managing director and head of trading at Direxion. "With a lot of positive developments passed us from optimism on trade, better-than-expected earnings and a more dovish Fed, the market is now in a wait-and-see mode."

Earlier, energy shares in the S&P 500 had climbed 1.1% Friday. Exxon Mobil and Chevron both rose at least 0.6%.

Shares of Gap surged 19% after the apparel retailer topped analysts' earnings estimates in the latest quarter. The company also said it is separating Old Navy from the rest of the business, creating two publicly traded companies. Meanwhile, Foot Locker's stock jumped 0.6% after the sporting-goods retailer delivered better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter.

The week's moves came after the U.S. deciding to drop, for now, its threat to raise tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Investors are still waiting for news on trade, and even if the softer tone suggests a trade agreement is near, a resolution to the current conflict around intellectual property and the U.S. trade surplus isn't likely to be the end of the U.S.-China rivalry.

Meanwhile, data showed Americans pulled back spending sharply in December, a sign households were cautious on spending in recent months, the Commerce Department said Friday. Consumer spending drives about two-thirds of U.S. economic output. Personal-consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending, fell to a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in December from the prior month.

The figures came after separate data Thursday showed that the U.S. economy expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the last quarter of 2018, slowing from 3.4% in the previous three-month period.

On balance, economic data this week was largely more positive than investors had been expecting, helping boost hopes that stocks can rise further, said Shana Sissel, portfolio manager at Omaha, Neb., money manager CLS Investments.

"The potential recession risk has becoming smaller in the near term and people are really feeling more optimistic about the economy," Ms. Sissel said.

Investors had feared that fading windfalls from the tax overhaul and the tariff battle between the Washington and Beijing would weigh on corporate profits. But results have largely been better than feared. With results in from about 97% of the companies in the S&P 500, fourth-quarter earnings are up 13% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Still, mixed data out of China and Europe hasn't reassured investors about the pace of global growth. Many remain concerned about how long the U.S. expansion can continue.

"The stock market likes certainty," Ms. Sissel said. "Having a U.S.-China trade resolution come to fruition will be positive for the markets. Once that's resolved, the markets will have a catalyst to move higher."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.3% on Friday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 2.739%, from 2.711% on Thursday, according to Tradeweb. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%. In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange climbed 1.8%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.6% and Japan's Nikkei climbed 1%.

