U.S. Stocks Hover as Investors Await Trade Signals

By David Hodari and Corrie Driebusch

U.S. stocks edged higher Tuesday, a day after major indexes suffered their worst drop in nearly a month on lingering concerns about global growth and the health of the domestic economy.

Newly released data on Tuesday mollified some fears about the U.S. economy, and U.S. stocks pared earlier losses following their release. Solid earnings results from Kohl's and Target also helped boost retailers' stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or 0.1%, in recent trading, after earlier falling as much as 94 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Among the upbeat economic news: Sales of new homes rose in December, the Commerce Department said Tuesday in a report that had been postponed because of the partial shutdown of the federal government.

Those house-purchasing numbers were eagerly expected because "they've been one of the weak links in the U.S. economic story over the last year and a half," according to David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which tracks a range of U.S. industries such as health care and construction, rose in February, surpassing economists' expectations.

The reports help quell some worries that the yearslong expansion in the U.S. could be winding down, fears that have been fanned recently due to mixed economic data. That data, as well as worries about stalled trade-deal talks, have contributed to the recent pause to the 2019 stock-market rally. U.S. stocks have been riding a wave higher in 2019, boosted by investor relief that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rate increases this year and better-than-feared corporate earnings.

All three major U.S. indexes are up more than 10% so far this year, with the Nasdaq Composite rising for 10 consecutive weeks. In recent sessions, however, enthusiasm for U.S. stocks has waned a bit.

One overhang is investor impatience for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China were in the final stages of completing a trade deal after months of bargaining, but some media reports have cited a sticking point on enforcement as holding up further progress.

A bundle of economic data in Europe and Asia were also released Tuesday, with investors in Europe absorbing purchasing managers index numbers in Germany, France and Italy that outperformed market expectations, and a new reading of Italy's gross domestic product that showed the economy contracted by less than expected.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.3%.

In Asia, unofficial Chinese services PMI for February saw the indicator at its lowest level since October, undershooting market expectations. Still, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.9% and the more volatile Shenzhen A-Share up 2.3%, Chinese stocks bucked a wave of shallow selling across most other major Asian indexes. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.4% and the South Korean Kospi was down 0.5%.

The uptick in China also came despite the National People's Congress announcing a cut to Beijing's official growth target, down from 6.5% to between 6% and 6.5%.

"Guiding for slower growth is sensible," said Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, in a note.

Seemingly contradictory messages from Beijing -- the government has vowed to continue deleveraging the economy while pursuing supportive stimulus measures -- have left investors less gloomy about the prospects for the world's second-largest economy.

"The perception that existed three months ago of a progressively slower China has at the margins turned into a more positive view of where that economy will be in the second half of the year," said CIBC's Mr. Donabedian.

