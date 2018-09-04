U.S. Stocks Inch Lower After Long Weekend

By Riva Gold

-- Dollar extends gains

-- U.S. factory data eyed

-- Italian bonds rally

U.S. stocks edged lower Tuesday in a week likely to be steered by key economic data releases and continued talks on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 78 points, or 0.3%, to 25886 shortly after the opening bell. S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2%.

Trade is expected to remain in focus this week with talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement slated to resume Wednesday. President Trump's weekend threats to leave Canada out of a new Nafta kept stocks in European and Asia subdued on Monday.

The outcome of Nafta talks "will give us a hint of whether these trade conflicts are more and more concentrated [on China], or whether there is still a global element," said Mr. Bahrke. He noted that if the tensions are limited to the U.S. and China, the impact on global growth is likely to be smaller.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar extended gains, with the WSJ Dollar Index -- which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others -- up 0.5% and on course for its fifth consecutive session of gains.

U.S. economic data this week including Friday's monthly jobs report will be closely watched as investors assess the likelihood of another interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve in September and the course of rates next year.

"The strength of the U.S. makes fed tightening on autopilot, which feeds through to a stronger dollar," said Witold Bahrke, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

That has put pressure on emerging markets recently just as trade tensions have added to the downbeat tone in European and Asian markets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.9% on Tuesday. The basic resources sector came under pressure as a stronger dollar dragged down metals prices, with copper futures down 1.1% in London.

Shares of auto companies, which tend to be sensitive to trade tensions, fell 1.3%, deepening this week's declines.

Shares of Italian lenders outperformed following a recovery in Italian bonds. Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds fell to 3.04% from around 3.23% at the end of last week, after worries over the country's fall budget sent Italian government bond yields to their highest since 2014 in August. Yields move inversely to prices.

The relief in Italian markets came after Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed its triple-B rating on the country's debt despite warning about the country's outlook, while media reports suggested Italian ministers were dialing down spending plans, assuaging some investors' worries that the fall budget could put Italian debt on an unsustainable course.

"It's hard to have a very strong view [on Europe], because it will really depend what happens with the Italian situation," said Jeremy Gatto, a multiasset investment manager at Unigestion, who has recently put on hedges against losses in European stocks and the euro in case Italian politics create further market unease.

Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.1%, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.9%.

