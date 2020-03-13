U.S. Stocks Jump After Dow's Worst Day Since 1987

By Anna Hirtenstein, Joanne Chiu and Gunjan Banerji

U.S. stocks climbed Friday, continuing a haywire period on Wall Street that dragged major indexes toward one of the worst weeks in the stock market's history.

On Friday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 1000 points before paring gains to rise 581 points, or about 2.8% to 21807.11. The S&P 500 jumped 3.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.3%.

Those moves recovered some ground on the heels of Wall Street's worst day in more than three decades, when the Dow plunged 10% as the rapidly spreading coronavirus drove fears of a global slowdown despite action from the Federal Reserve. Even with Friday's gains, this week is on pace to register as one of the 10 worst in the Dow's history.

The virus's ripple effects through global businesses, combined with an energy fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia, posed hurdles that the 11-year old bull market wasn't able to overcome. The stock-market rout has wiped trillions of dollars in market value off the S&P 500 and erased years of gains in stock markets around the world. Major U.S. indexes fell into a bear market--defined as more than a 20% drop from recent highs--this week.

"It was a fun ride," said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW, of the 11-year bull market. "All good things come to an end."

Mr. Grant said news of how far and wide coronavirus could spread spurred even more selling earlier in the week. He described a sense of unease among people.

"Panic has taken hold to some extent," Mr. Grant said. "You're just getting people that are not feeling good about the state of the world."

Lawmakers and the Trump administration are nearing a final agreement on legislation aimed at aiding Americans affected by the spread of the coronavirus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The measures are being put into place as the U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession with expanding swaths of commerce being shut down amid the pandemic. New measures by major central banks to ease market strains and bolster the economy -- and proposals on aid from the Trump administration and Congress -- have failed to assuage investors' anxiety.

The Fed stepped in again this week after enacting its first emergency interest-rate cut since the financial crisis last week. The central bank said it would inject more than $1.5 trillion into short-term funding markets on Thursday and Friday in order to prevent ominous trading conditions from creating a sharper economic slowdown.

"We're in an environment characterized by an enormous amount of uncertainty from the virus, oil price wars and the sheer wealth effect of markets falling as dramatically as they have done," said Philip Saunders, co-head of multiasset at Investec Asset Management.

The coronavirus crisis has sent shock waves through debt markets, prompting sharp swings in U.S. Treasury yields, which rise when bond prices fall. On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond edged up to 0.951%, from 0.842% Thursday.

Further alarming some investors is that the traditional relationships between stocks, bonds and gold broke down at times this week as investors rushed to sell broadly across asset classes, leading to huge concurrent price drops. Typically as stocks fall, assets like Treasurys and gold appreciate.

In recent days, yields have risen despite a steep decline in stocks. That may be because when losses in riskier assets are deep enough, fund managers sometimes sell Treasurys either to offset losses or meet redemptions from investors. Some investors may also be selling Treasurys because they think yields fell too low earlier in the week, when the 10-year yield dropped below 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 jumped 4.4% as U.K. and Italian stocks rallied, erasing some of the steep declines from earlier in the week. The European Central Bank announced a series of measures Thursday that disappointed investors, adding to the worst one-day sell off in European stocks on record.

Regulators across Europe and parts of Asia moved to stem the recent market rout. Italy's financial regulator suspended short selling of 85 companies until the end of the trading day. The U.K. also banned trading activity on the same companies dual-listed on British exchanges. Separately, the Spanish regulator banned short selling on certain stocks such as British Airways's parent company and several Spanish lenders.

"We saw a volatility spike yesterday and it's still quite high, driven by the selloff in equities and spreads going higher," said Kevin Ferret, a rates and derivatives strategist at Société Générale. "I'm not expecting it to stabilize, you have a lot of uncertainties around the impact on growth. Are we going to a global recession? It's becoming more likely."

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude climbing about 3% to $34.22 a barrel, though the global benchmark for oil remains more than 40% below where it started the year.

In Asia, most major indexes closed down after a volatile day that prompted some exchanges to impose short trading halts. Japan's Nikkei declined 6.1%. Australia's ASX 200 index closed up 4.4% after its central bank provided an $8.8 billion to its banks in short-term borrowing known as the repo market. India's Sensex index rose 4% after the Reserve Bank of India also said that it would inject cash into markets.

These policy moves followed packages announced by the Federal Reserve and the ECB to try to support the economies from the coronavirus fallout and a recent crash in oil prices. The Fed said it would provide $1.5 trillion to banks in the repo market.

Friday is about "central bank credibility" and could mark the "beginnings of a stabilization process," said Mr. Saunders. Asset prices were marked down heavily after Thursday's selloff, likely prompting some investors to buy.

While central banks had moved quickly to cut interest rates and make sure funding was available for banks and companies, that isn't enough, according to Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"Governments will need to accelerate their fiscal support" to limit the negative impact on businesses and low-income families, Mr. Hui said. Investors are now pricing in a U.S. recession, he said.

Markets are likely to stay volatile and global infection rates for the novel coronavirus have shown no signs of peaking, said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at the Bank of Singapore.

"The rout started from valuations at fairly rich levels, and deep value has not sufficiently emerged for bargain hunters to show up in force," Mr. Lee said, noting that global stocks had been comparatively expensive before the recent selloff began, which may explain its severity.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com, Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com and Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com