U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead of China Trade Talks

By Riva Gold

The S&P 500 struggled to find direction Tuesday, as mixed earnings reports caused the broad index to wobble around the flatline, further endangering a January rally.

Shares of motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc. and Verizon Communications weighed on the index in morning trading, while stronger-than-expected results from glassware maker Corning and Xerox tempered the losses.

The S&P 500 added less than 0.1% in recent trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, rose 113 points, or 0.5%, to 24642, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3%.

After a rough December, stocks around the world have rallied for most of January thanks to relatively steady corporate results and expectations for central banks to be more flexible in their approach to tightening policy. Mounting worries over China's trade and economic position have muted those gains recently, however, and sent Chinese stocks lower Tuesday.

The Trump administration late Monday unveiled a sweeping set of criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies. Federal prosecutors accused Huawei of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and of stealing trade secrets from a U.S. business partner.

That comes just as delegations from the U.S. and China are set to resume trade negotiations Wednesday, but early indications suggest the two sides remain sharply divided ahead of a March 1 deadline to cut a deal.

For now, investors are fixated on the latest batch of earnings results for any signs of how China's slowing growth and trade tensions are affecting corporate profits.

Shares of Harley-Davidson fell 7%, putting the motorcycle maker among the S&P 500's biggest decliners, after it missed analysts' revenue and earnings projections. The company blamed a range of issues for the weak performance, including higher costs due to tariffs the Trump administration implemented on steel and aluminum.

Industrial adhesive maker 3M, meanwhile, l owered its profit outlook for the year, pointing to weaker demand in China after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.

3M shares rose 2.7% to help give the Dow a slight edge over other major indexes.

"U.S. earnings forecasts are one place where we see the expectation of a Chinese slowdown feeding into the global economy and into U.S. corporate growth more directly," said Marija Veitmane, a senior multiasset strategist at State Street Global Markets. "The Chinese slowdown is real, but we're seeing that expectations have gone way too far."

Among the gainers, Corning rose 9.3% after the glassware maker said it returned to a profit in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Xerox also rose, gaining 8.8% after the printer and copier company beat analysts' earnings expectations and offered an upbeat outlook for the year.

Also reporting earnings Tuesday is Apple. The iPhone maker, which earlier this month slashed its quarterly revenue forecast for the first time in 15 years, citing a downturn in sales of iPhones in China, releases its latest results after markets close.

Estimates for the S&P 500's fourth-quarter earnings growth have fallen from 17% back in September to 13% now, according to FactSet, with steep downgrades to 2019 estimates as well.

The Federal Reserve also begins its two-day meeting Tuesday after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this month about the bank's flexibility on rate rises and bondholdings helped support the market's January rally.

Investors now see just a 22% chance of another interest-rate increase in the U.S. by the end of the year, according to Fed-fund futures tracked by CME Group.

"The market is feeling much more comfortable with the Fed right now, and that's a big deal," said Mike Thompson, head of S&P Investment Advisory Services. "I think the market narrative is starting to get more positive."

Elsewhere, stocks in China pared their steepest losses but still ended the day lower, while the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.9% in afternoon trading following its biggest daily decline in about a month.

--Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com