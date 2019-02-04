U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks were flat Monday after renewed concerns about global growth were calmed by positive economic data, accommodative policy signals from the Federal Reserve and hints of progress in trade negotiations with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10 points, or 0.1%, to 25040. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%.

With just weeks to go until tariffs are supposed to rise once more, investor sentiment has been buoyed by comments from officials on both sides of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Many investors now say that reaching a deal is in the interest of both parties -- particularly Beijing, given concerns around an economic slowdown in China.

"The Trump administration has very much created a situation where the norm is now volatility, it's OK for the numbers to be volatile, it's OK for the Fed to do one thing and a minute later for the Trump administration to come out and criticize that," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham & Co., the private bank in London. "So there is less expectation for there to be smooth sailing."

Meanwhile, nonfarm payroll figures came in better than expected on Friday, buoying sentiment, as many analysts expected the partial shutdown of the U.S. government to weigh on economic data.

"The strong labor market attracts people from the sidelines," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a recent note to clients. "From the Fed's point of view, this is important because this implies that the slack in the labor market could be somewhat larger than expected."

Last week, Jerome Powell, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve eased investor concerns when he said, "the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat."

"In America, all they care about is the Fed, they care about interest rates," Mr. Perdon said, adding that the size of the U.S. housing market means real estate, and thus interest rates, guide sentiment across the nation.

Investors have grown more wary about the economic outlook for other markets. The latest data showed Chinese manufacturing contracting, with the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index falling to the lowest level in around three years. Berlin slashed its growth forecast for 2019 to 1% from 1.8% on geopolitical risks. And new figures show the Italian economy slipped into recession in the final quarter of last year.

This week, investors will be closely watching Brexit negotiations after Nissan scrapped plans to build a new model in the U.K. and reports that the royal family could be evacuated from London if Britain comes crashing out of the EU next month without a deal in place.

Analysts at Rabobank pointed out that the royal family remained in London for the entirety of World War II.

"Is a hard Brexit really on a larger scale of potential danger than that?" they wrote in a note to clients.

In Monday's trading, shares of Papa John's jumped 8% after activist investor Starboard Value LP said that it is making a $200 million investment in the pizza chain. Shares of Clorox climbed 3.7% after the company topped analysts' profit estimates in the latest quarter.

After the closing bell Monday, Google parent Alphabet will deliver fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes. With results in from 47% of the companies in the broad S&P 500, profits are on pace to rise 12%, according to FactSet.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, rose 0.3%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 2.716%, from 2.690% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%. Asian markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei up 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.2% after a half-day of trading ahead of Lunar New Year's Eve. The Shanghai Stock Exchange was also closed.

--Jessica Menton contributed to this article.

