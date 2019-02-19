U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Trade Talks Resume

By Avantika Chilkoti and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses as investors parsed upbeat earnings results from retail giant Walmart and the latest prospects of the U.S. striking a trade pact with China.

The S&P 500 hugged the flatline in recent trading after falling as much as 0.3% earlier in the session. Investors continued to closely follow the ongoing trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese officials, watching for any signs of a breakthrough that would avoid an escalation in tariffs on Chinese imports slated for March 1.

Signs of optimism around the trade talks have fueled the latest leg of the stock market's recovery following last year's selloff. President Trump and other officials last week described the latest round of negotiations as productive, helping the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite clinch their eighth straight week of gains--their best winning streaks since 2009.

This week, negotiators are focused on narrowing the still-substantial gap between the concessions China is willing to offer and what the Trump administration will accept, leading investors to curb their risk-taking appetite.

"It feels to me the economic and political news has just got worse," said Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "It is all the sentiment around trade that has helped the market rally on the basis that everyone believes there won't be an all-out trade war."

The S&P 500 was recently up less than 0.1%, while the Dow industrials slipped 32 points, or 0.1%, to 25851. The Nasdaq was recently up 0.2%.

Consumer-staple stocks rose 0.5%, the most of any other S&P 500 sector, after Walmart said strong grocery sales, online orders and holiday purchases helped push profit and sales higher in the latest quarter.

Shares of the retail giant gained 3.7%, and helped allay some of investors' concerns that holiday sales were significantly weaker than expected.

But losses among energy, financial and industrial stocks mitigated those gains, leaving the S&P 500 relatively unchanged from where the broad index had closed Friday. The stock market was closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

HSBC Holdings reported lower-than-expected profits for the fourth quarter due to choppy markets, trade tensions and uncertainty around Brexit, sending shares of the Hong Kong bank down 3.6%. That led investors to take a dim view of financial stocks around the world, with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs Group all falling 1% or more in recent trading.

Meanwhile, the decline in energy stocks tracked some weakness in oil prices.

Market optimism has also been driven largely by the "dramatic" U-turn in commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve in recent months toward less aggressive policy tightening, according to James Athey, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management. The central bank's shift has come "without any real difference in the economy relative to their forecasts," he said.

"It's not about trade policy, it's not about positive sentiment per se," Mr. Athey said. "The reality is that equity markets have been underwritten by the Fed's comments."

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting are expected Wednesday. Investors will scrutinize them for details on the Fed's views on future growth and any further move away from a previous bias toward tighter monetary policy.

Mr. Athey, like many investors, expects decision makers at the central bank to maintain their dovish stance, whatever the outlook for the U.S. economy.

"They are not data-dependant at all," Mr. Athey said. "It's a forced pause driven by market conditions."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%. Trading in Asia was relatively muted, with most major indexes registering minor gains. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite gained less than 0.1%.

