U.S. Stocks Lose Ground After Last Week's Rally

By Avantika Chilkoti and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks fell Monday as shares of industrial companies tumbled on a streak of downbeat news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 161 points, or 0.6%, to 26263 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 lined 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.5%.

Monday's moves chipped away at some of the gains major indexes managed to rack up over the past few weeks.

Much of the rally has been supported by bets that economic growth will be strong enough to support corporate profits, but modest enough to keep the Federal Reserve from having to raise interest rates. Investors will get their next look at how well that thesis is holding up as earnings season kicks off in earnest, with JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo on tap to post results Friday.

"People worry too much," said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management, who believes a recession in the U.S. economy may not occur until as late as 2021.

Sliding industrial shares weighed on major indexes Monday.

General Electric fell 5.9% after JPMorgan downgraded its rating for the stock to underweight from neutral and warned that investors were likely underestimating the severity of the firm's problems.

Boeing lost 4.1%, extending a slide that began after hours Friday when the company said it would cut production of its 737 MAX by a fifth.

Southwest Airlines, which has the biggest fleets of MAX jets in the U.S., fell 1.8% after Raymond James analysts warned the global MAX grounding could hit its profits in the short term.

In the U.K, investors were watching closely as Brussels was set to decide on an extension to the Brexit deadline, perhaps setting a date at the end of the year or even in 2020, while Prime Minister Theresa May sought to cooperate with the opposition Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn.

Erik Nielsen, chief economist at UniCredit Bank in London, labeled the Brexit saga "miserable," warning of the risk that Mrs. May might throw in the towel if talks with the opposition party break down.

"The Conservative party will descend into one of the most divisive leadership contests ever seen in the U.K.," he said in a note.

The FTSE 100 index, which is dominated by large international businesses, was rose 0.1%. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%.

Elsewhere, stocks across Asia ended mixed, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange down 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up 0.5%.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude oil rose 0.4% to $63.34 a barrel, extending gains that began over the weekend as fighting broke out near Tripoli, sending the oil-rich nation to the brink of civil war. The U.S. military said it withdrew a small contingent of American forces from the country, citing worsening security.

