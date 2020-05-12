U.S. Stocks Lose Momentum

By Anna Isaac, Akane Otani and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks drifted lower Tuesday, losing momentum as the afternoon wore on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2%.

Major indexes opened higher, then wobbled between small gains and losses for much of the morning session.

Investors got a look at some more troubling reports on the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer-price index -- a measure of prices for goods and services including airfare, clothing and food -- fell by 0.8% last month. That marked the largest monthly decline in the index since December 2008.

Despite a darkening economic outlook, many money managers believe markets have been able to stabilize in recent weeks thanks in part to aggressive actions by policymakers. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York began buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds Tuesday. That's a historic milestone for the Fed, which hasn't bought ETFs previously, and expands the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system during the crisis.

"There's a general feeling that we know there is a recovery at play, demonstrated by the recovery in oil prices, and Fed statements about a second half recovery," said Seema Shah, chief strategist, Principal Global Investors.

"Sentiment is very tentative, so it will stop consistent risk taking, but certainly the situation is better than it was two months ago, even two weeks ago," she added.

Shares of companies selling consumer staples were among the biggest gainers in the stock market Tuesday.

General Mills jumped 3%, while Conagra Brands added 2.3%.

BlackRock slipped 6.7% after regional bank PNC Financial Services Group said it was exiting its stake in the firm.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%.

Logitech International rose 4.9% in Switzerland after the maker of computers and related equipment said it had exceeded its full year sales and profit outlook.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led the region's decline with a 1.5% drop. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 pulled back more than 1%.

The latest economic data from China suggested the world's second-largest economy won't see a quick rebound. The producer-price index, a gauge of factory-gate prices, fell deeper into deflation in April as the pandemic crimped demand at home and abroad. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% by the close of trading.

Investors are concerned about a resurgence of coronavirus infections and a flare-up of trade tension between China and its trading partners including the U.S., according to Rob Mumford, an investment manager for emerging-market equities at GAM Investments.

"In a low-growth environment, any sort of potential hit to growth from this type of conflict is clearly negative," Mr. Mumford said. As trade tension ratchets up, he said, stock markets will remain volatile because of growing uncertainty.

Coronavirus outbreaks in places including the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original center of the pandemic, and South Korea, highlight the risks of reopening economies. Wuhan reported six new Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

Investors are looking ahead to China's annual legislative meetings, set to start May 22, months past the usual date, Mr. Mumford said.

"People think that China has more conventional firepower, particularly fiscal policy, to support [the economy]," he said. "If things aren't good, we do think that they will push for more policy support in China and that's going to support the equity markets."

