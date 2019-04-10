U.S. Stocks Mixed as Investors Weigh Inflation Data, Fed Minutes

By Amrith Ramkumar and Donato Paolo Mancini

The S&P 500 edged higher Wednesday, steadying following Tuesday's decline as investors weighed data showing moderate inflation and the latest signs of caution from global central banks.

The benchmark stock index inched up 0.3%. The S&P snapped an eight-session winning streak Tuesday but still entered Wednesday's session up 15% for the year and 1.8% below last year's record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently down 14 points, or less than 0.1%, at 26136. The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%.

Patient signals from the Federal Reserve regarding interest-rate increases and its balance-sheet runoff program have lifted stocks in recent weeks. Although economic growth is slowing, some analysts say it is still sturdy enough to support corporate profitability without stoking fears of higher inflation that could lead to tighter monetary policy.

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting showed officials signaled greater conviction that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year.

Figures early in the day showed the consumer-price index rose less than economists had expected in March when excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the latest sign underlying price pressures remain contained. Higher energy prices did help push up overall inflation last month.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank left its policies unchange d as it gauges the impact of its latest stimulus measures designed to spur growth in the lagging eurozone economy.

Despite an expected slowdown in corporate profits this year, some analysts say recent shifts by central banks have driven the rally in stocks around the world and commodities early in the year.

"[Investors] are emboldened to take risk because they're convinced the central bankers have their back," said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Recent central-bank caution comes as policy makers monitor ongoing trade tensions around the world. Earlier this week, the U.S. laid out plans to impose $11 billion worth of fresh tariffs on goods from the European Union. Some analysts are fearful similar moves could hurt global growth even if the U.S. and China reach an agreement to end their own tariff dispute.

Signs of slowing global growth continue to worry some investors as first-quarter earnings season begins in earnest later this week. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2019 projections for the global economy.

In the coming weeks, S&P 500 companies are expected to report their first drop in quarterly earnings from a year earlier since 2016. Some investors are weighing whether the drop is temporary or part of a broader trend as wages and other costs increase.

"Earnings are peaking irrespective of the resilience of the U.S. economy, " Ms. Shalett said. "We're telling our clients a 5 to 10% U.S. equity market correction should not be ruled out."

Negative sentiment about growth has pushed some investors back toward ultrasafe Treasurys in recent days. On Wednesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.476% from 2.497% a day earlier. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Recent swings in bond yields have also caused jitters among bank stocks ahead of earnings because banks borrow on short time frames and lend with longer time horizons. The S&P 500 financials sector inched down 0.2%.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo post results Friday, followed by several other large lenders next week.

Investors were weighing results from Delta Air Lines on Wednesday. The company said it would leave airline capacity stable this summer travel season, a move that could ease fears of excess capacity lowering fares. Shares rose 1.6%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 inched up 0.3%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.5%.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com