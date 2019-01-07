Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Mixed as U.S.-China Trade Talks Kick Off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:10am EST

By Will Horner and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks climbed Monday as officials from Washington and Beijing kicked off their latest round of negotiations over trade policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80 points, or 0.3%, to 23513, erasing declines from earlier in the session. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9%.

Investors are beginning the week with their focus on the U.S. and China's negotiations, something many hope will help bring the two countries closer to a resolution in their trade fight. Signs of slowing economic growth around the world have added to many investors' sense of anxiety in recent weeks, contributing to wild swings in the stock market.

The fact that policy makers in the U.S. and China have agreed to meet is a positive sign, said Felix Lam, a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management. Still, the key question is whether the two countries will reach a trade deal, Mr. Lam said.

"Any positive outcome from the trade talks would have a more long-lasting impact on the earnings trajectory of corporations in Asia," he said, adding that delays, on the other hand, could hit corporate profits.

Deal news drove swings across the stock market Monday.

Shares of drugmaker Eli Lilly fell 0.4% after the company said it was buying Loxo Oncology, adding to its oncology-treatment portfolio. Loxo shares surged 66%.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree shares jumped 5.5% after activist investor Starboard Value took a stake in the company. Starboard is pushing the retailer to sell its Family Dollar business.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.6% as investors there awaited a parliamentary debate, set to begin this week, on the nation's departure from the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is widely expected to lose a vote later this month on her planned Brexit deal. If "there remains an impasse in the U.K. parliament at the 11th hour, then a [second Brexit] referendum...could become the only way out of the mire," said UniCredit analysts in a note.

Stocks across Asia finished higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average jumping 2.4% as the yen weakened. A weaker yen tends to help the country's exporters, since it makes their goods cheaper to foreign buyers.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.4%, while the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.7%.

Later this week, investors will get a look at fresh data on consumer prices, something that could provide more clarity about how quickly inflation is picking up.

Recent readings on inflation have been relatively muted, helping bolster bets among investors that the Federal Reserve might have to slow down its pace of interest rate increases. Federal-funds futures showed Monday a 72% chance of the Fed holding rates steady this year, up from 38% one month ago, according to CME Group.

Joanne Chiu contributed to this article

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.05% 2514.87 End-of-day quote.0.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39% 23491.19 Delayed Quote.0.45%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.35% 2037.34 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
NASDAQ 100 0.71% 6459.5124 Delayed Quote.1.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.85% 6794.4635 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NIKKEI 225 2.57% 20038.97 Real-time Quote.-2.39%
S&P 500 0.66% 2544.97 Delayed Quote.1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed as U.S.-China Trade Talks Kick Off
DJ
10:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed as U.S.-China Trade Talks Kick Off
DJ
10:21aTSX little changed after posting two weeks of gains
RE
08:31aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Edge Higher As Wall Street Watches U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:09aCentral banks, U.S. employers support world stocks
RE
07:08aCentral banks, U.S. employers support world stocks
RE
06:45aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rise on trade talk progress, dovish Fed comments
RE
06:37aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Drop As Brexit Fears Return
DJ
05:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade talk rally shortlived for FTSE
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil rises for a fifth day as equities stabilize
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : UK new car sales slump ahead of Brexit "existential threat"

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.