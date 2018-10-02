Log in
U.S. Stocks Mostly Lower as Italian Budget Weighs on Markets

10/02/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

By David Hodari

U.S. stocks stalled Tuesday as a fresh wave of worry around Italian's financial fortunes weighed on major indexes.

The S&P 500 declined less than 0.1% in early-morning trading, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26657.

The weakness threatens to interrupt a run of gains for the Dow industrials. The index of 30 stocks has risen the past three trading sessions, with Monday's 193-point jump coming on the heels of the U.S.'s revised North American trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

But political uncertainty in Italy stirred fresh worries among investors that the country's economic troubles could have a big impact on the eurozone, which is already struggling with signs of a slowdown in growth.

An Italian lawmaker, Claudio Borghi , called for a new currency, saying it "would resolve the vast majority of its [economic] problems." That followed the antiestablishment government's announcement last week of an expanded budget-deficit target of 2.4% of gross domestic product for the next year -- triple the one planned by the previous government. Investors fear those budget plans have put Italy on a collision course with the EU.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%, as the index's banking sector stumbled.

Italy's FTSE MIB index slid 1%, and the yield on 10-year Italian bonds jumped to 3.365% from 2.932%. Yields move inversely to prices.

"There are two elements to the market's reaction to Italy: the deficit figure came as a big negative surprise...and the other part is the political signaling which suggests the economic minister is not in control of the budget's development," said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, chief multiasset strategist for BlackRock Inc.

Selling in Europe echoed weak trading in Asia-Pacific, although Japan's Nikkei was one of the few indexes to climb, rising 0.1% to a fresh 27-year high.

With most Chinese exchanges still closed for the country's public holiday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index returned to trading with a 2.4% drop, partly in a delayed reaction to weak purchasing managers index figures released over the weekend.

--Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 26680.26 Delayed Quote.7.82%
HANG SENG -2.37% 27087.54 Real-time Quote.-7.32%
NASDAQ 100 0.02% 7649.6267 Delayed Quote.19.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.17% 8024.5037 Delayed Quote.16.56%
NIKKEI 225 0.10% 24270.62 Real-time Quote.5.95%
S&P 500 0.37% 2924.59 Real-time Quote.8.99%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -3.65% 93.07 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
