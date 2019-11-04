Log in
U.S. Stocks Move Toward Highs on Optimism Over Trade, Earnings

11/04/2019 | 02:05pm EST

By Akane Otani

Stocks jumped toward new highs Monday, lifted by rallying bank and energy shares and optimism on progress on U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109 points, or 0.4%, to 27456, heading toward its first closing record since July.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%, both on track to post fresh closing highs.

After drifting along in a narrow range for months, major indexes have climbed to record territory in recent days. Earnings, while mixed, have mostly proved to be better than investors had feared, and economic data also have shown resilience by U.S. consumers.

Investors also have taken comfort in signs that the U.S.-China trade conflict may be moving closer to a resolution. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said this weekend that the world's two largest economies are making "good progress" on a phase-one accord and that licenses for U.S. companies to do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies will be coming shortly.

The simmering down of trade tensions in the past couple of months has been reassuring to investors such as Michael Stritch, chief investment officer and national head of investments at BMO Wealth Management.

Mr. Stritch said that a few months ago the firm was weighing whether it should be taking a more defensive approach in its investments.

"I think the question now is if we're ready to put some risk back on the table," Mr. Stritch said, adding that he also has been encouraged by the fact that interest rates are relatively low and that, besides the manufacturing sector, the U.S. economy has appeared to remain resilient.

Stocks around the world jumped Monday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng ending up 1.6% and South Korea's Kospi rising 1.4%.

Among the biggest winners in the U.S. were so-called cyclical sectors that investors tend to gravitate toward when they are more optimistic about growth.

Bank shares jumped, with Morgan Stanley rising 2.8%, Bank of America up 1.9% and Goldman Sachs climbing 1.2%. Energy shares also rallied to follow crude-oil prices higher.

The two sectors, along with industrial shares, had been among the worst hit in prior months when fears about the trade war's impact on the economy triggered waves of selling. On Monday, they helped lead the market higher, while bond proxies such as utilities shares were among the biggest laggards.

Even now, few investors and analysts believe a full U.S.-China deal is imminent.

"What I'd be cautious of is that we've seen head fakes in the past on trade," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings.

But in the past few months, Mr. Hogan said it seems as if the U.S. and China have been determined to at least move toward a de-escalation in tensions. That has been supportive of riskier assets; many global stock indexes are up by double-digit percentages for the year, on track to post far better returns than they did in 2018.

"We're getting some confidence back in the market," Mr. Hogan said.

As stocks have climbed, a closely watched signal of recession risk in the bond market also has eased up.

Shorter-term bond yields, which for months had been trading above longer-term ones in a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve, have returned below longer-term yields in recent weeks. That is a relief to analysts who note that the U.S. economy has typically tipped into recession in the months to years after the yield curve has inverted.

Signs that central banks will extend their shift to more accommodative policy also have helped buoy markets throughout the year. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year last Wednesday, signaling it would likely leave rates unchanged from there barring a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the economy.

While the broader market rallied Monday, some stocks lagged behind.

Under Armour shares slumped 18% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the sportswear maker's accounting practices are being probed by federal authorities. The company also pared its full-year revenue forecast as it reported third-quarter results.

McDonald's fell 2.8% after the fast-food company announced the dismissal of Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook because of his consensual relationship with an employee.

Avantika Chilkoti contributed to this article

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.09% 32.475 Delayed Quote.29.06%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39% 27455.38 Delayed Quote.17.23%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 1.35% 220.32 Delayed Quote.30.13%
HANG SENG 1.65% 27528.94 Real-time Quote.4.79%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.43% 2127.74 Real-time Quote.2.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.17% 62.34 Delayed Quote.8.46%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -3.03% 188.13 Delayed Quote.9.22%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.25% 48.87 Delayed Quote.19.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.64% 8213.835151 Delayed Quote.27.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 8437.031494 Delayed Quote.24.97%
NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.37% 2.7 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
S&P 500 0.41% 3079.74 Delayed Quote.22.34%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.00% 403.41 Delayed Quote.17.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.00% 868.92 Delayed Quote.20.75%
UNDER ARMOUR -19.47% 17.0961 Delayed Quote.19.64%
WTI 1.01% 56.78 Delayed Quote.19.07%
