U.S. Stocks Notch Best Month Since June

By Will Horner and Karen Langley

U.S. stocks closed out November with their largest monthly gains since June -- though slipped in Friday's shortened trading session as the holiday-shopping season kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each rose more than 3% for the month and booked modest weekly gains. The indexes have notched a series of records in recent sessions, most recently on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trading volumes were light Friday, and the markets closed at 1 p.m. ET near their session lows. The Dow industrials dropped 112.59 points, or 0.4%, to 28051.41. The S&P 500 slipped 12.65 points, or 0.4%, to 3140.98, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 39.70 points, or 0.5%, to 8665.47.

"It's quiet," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. Investors are looking forward to getting a snapshot of the start of holiday shopping, as well as next week's monthly jobs numbers, he said.

"With consumption really being the key driver of U.S. growth right now, everybody continues to keep an eye on how strong the consumer has been holding up."

The holiday shopping period traditionally kicks into high gear the day after Thanksgiving, on what is known as Black Friday. Retailers' sales results will provide investors with fresh insights on the strength of household spending going into next year, following a six-month period in which U.S. shoppers have been the economy's driving force.

Shares of retailers were mixed Friday, with Walmart rising 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $119.09, Kohl's falling $1.31, or 2.7%, to $47.01, and Gap falling 30 cents, or 1.8%, to $16.61.

Earlier in the week, new data on household spending and orders for long-lasting factory goods suggested the U.S. economy is heading into the holiday season on solid ground. The government also reported the economy expanded at a slightly better pace than initially estimated in the third quarter.

Equity markets have been quiet as of late. Expectations for stock volatility have dropped, with the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, trading at close to its lowest level in more than a year. The VIX ticked up Friday, rising 7.4%.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a sign that the end of the year is in sight," said Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank in London. "If people have already made decent money this year, they are not going to risk it."

In commodities markets, oil and natural gas prices slid as fears of excess output continued to weigh on both markets. U.S. crude-oil futures dropped 5.1%, and natural gas fell 8.8%.

The declines come as some analysts are wary that Russia and other large oil producers won't cut output as much as expected, and resilient U.S. supply of both crude and natural gas has kept inventories of both commodities plentiful. Mild winter weather has also dented the price of natural gas by hurting heating demand.

Meanwhile, markets are awaiting concrete developments on an agreement that could end the monthslong trade war between the U.S. and China. Officials on both sides remained confident they can sign a partial trade deal in the coming weeks.

Some investors, still concerned about the trade tensions, are taking a cautious approach.

"You are seeing market participants prefer to lock in some profits because at least the `phase one' trade deal is priced in by the market, as has a more accommodative stance from central banks," said Daniel Lacalle, chief investment officer and economist at Madrid-based investment firm Tressis. "We are all concerned that there could be a bad end to a market that has gone so well in 2019."

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge dropped 0.4% Friday. In Asia, Hong Kong's equity benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2%, posting its biggest decline in two weeks. The Shanghai Composite Index ended the day down 0.6%.

Although the market's initial reaction to President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's protesters had been muted, investors have begun to reconsider how China might retaliate, and whether similar support from other Western nations could lead to broader political tensions, according to Alex Au, managing director at Alphalex Capital Management, a hedge fund based in Hong Kong.

"Some people think the scenario may end up worse than [initially] expected," he said.

Xie Yu contributed to this article.

Write to Will Horner at William.Horner@wsj.com and Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com