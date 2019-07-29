U.S. Stocks Open Flat as Trade Talks Set to Resume

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- Mylan shares up 14%

-- LSE Group up 14%

-- Crude oil prices edge down

U.S. stocks opened flat Monday as the U.S. and China were poised to restart trade negotiations in Shanghai.

Shares in Mylan were up 14% in early trading after Pfizer agreed to merge its off-patent drugs business with the generic drugmaker, creating a global seller of lower-price medicines in an increasingly competitive business. Shares in Pfizer dropped 1%.

Meanwhile, investors were awaiting a meeting of the Federal Reserve later this week, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates. The S&P 500 dropped less than 0.1% in early trading while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, also less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%.

"The Fed is very proactive," said Xavier Baraton, global chief investment officer for fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management. "They want to engineer a soft landing and pre-empt the more tangible signs of slowdown -- they feel they have the wiggle room to do that because there is no inflation."

Negotiators for the U.S. and China will face off in Shanghai this week in another attempt to piece together a trade accord amid much lowered expectations for the kind of sweeping deal that appeared within reach this spring.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in afternoon trade after a largely downbeat session in Asia. Gains in Europe's financial services sector were partially offset by losses in its banks and autos and parts components.

Bank of Ireland shares dropped 3.8% following weak earnings, as the lender pointed to uncertainty around Brexit squeezing profits.

Shares in the U.K.'s Just Eat surged 27% after the online food delivery firm agreed to an all-share merger with the Netherlands' Takeaway.com. The deal would create a heavyweight in the food delivery market, where competitors such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo have been battling for market share. Takeaway.com shares were up 3.1%.

London Stock Exchange Group was up over 14% after it said Saturday it was in advanced talks to buy data provider Refinitiv.

Heineken shares dropped 5.4% after it reported disappointing results early Monday.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1% as protests in the city have grown increasingly violent, triggering concerns about the impact tensions with Beijing could have on the local economy.

"Many shopping malls and stores have been closed...due to the massive protests, while people are turning more cautious in their spending. That is definitely going to hurt Hong Kong's economy," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core-Pacific Yamaichi in Hong Kong.

Major retail landlord Wharf Real Estate Investment Co., which operates shopping malls in some disrupted areas, fell 4.7%, the biggest decline in more than six weeks. Shares in developers and landlords such as New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co. and Swire Pacific Ltd. also fell.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1.8% Monday. The country has felt the brunt of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China this year, with the added blow of fresh trade restrictions from Japan.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com