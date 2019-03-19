U.S. Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Key Central Bank Decisions

By David Hodari

U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors awaited key central bank meetings later in the week.

Interest-rate decisions and forward guidance were expected from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Market participants will be watching the central banks' statements for signals on the health of the global economy and the potential impact of political risk events such as Brexit.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite opened about 0.5% higher. The S&P 500 on Monday closed at its highest level since early October.

Boeing shares edged down in early trading, with U.S. federal investigators probing the development of the Boeing 737 MAX that has been involved in two fatal crashes in the past five months. Technology giants IBM and Apple, meanwhile, rose 0.3% and 0.6% in premarket trade.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, expected Wednesday, was also in particular focus. Weakening data out of several major economies in recent months have prompted waves of anxiety, with 30% of fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch citing a slowdown in Chinese growth as being the biggest risk to global markets. That threat overtook the prospect of a trade war, which had been investors' biggest fear for the previous nine months.

What market participants had seen as overly aggressive Fed policy also sparked market jitters in late 2018, prompting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to give increasingly dovish briefings in 2019. Mr. Powell has insisted that the central bank will rely on data to inform future decisions.

The bank is set to release an updated chart of its officials' individual projections for interest rates on Wednesday at the end of their two-day meeting. CME Group data forecast around one interest-rate increase during 2019, although those polled gave a 98.7% probability to the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its March meeting.

"There's a lot priced into the Fed remaining dovish," said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at wealth management company Boston Private. "If they come out and say they expect one rate raise this year and that they remain data dependent, that would be a rangebound positive for markets."

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys was nearly flat on Tuesday at 2.606%. Yields fall as prices rise. The WSJ Dollar Index was down 0.1%, extending its five-day losses to 0.5% partly thanks to expectations the Fed will leave rates unchanged.

While the dollar tends to face pressure from dovish Fed briefings, a fall this time around isn't guaranteed, said Sam Lynton-Brown, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas. The removal of one of the bank's two planned rate increases for 2019 "should still be a small negative for the dollar, although that move could also be a positive for risk outcome and actually support the dollar," Mr. Lynton-Brown said.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% in late-morning trading, with basic-resources stocks climbing as Antofagasta shares gained 3.3% after the mining company reported its earnings. The European autos basket was boosted by a 4.9% advance for Fiat-Chrysler shares, amid media speculation about a potential buyout from France's Peugeot.

Elsewhere in Europe, the British pound climbed 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, extending its gains so far in 2019 to 4.1% amid the latest twist in the Brexit saga.

The speaker of the House of Commons on Monday unexpectedly blocked Prime Minister Theresa May's government from putting her departure deal to lawmakers for a third time, buoying the likelihood of a long delay before Britain leaves the European Union.

"We suspect that the pound stays supported, given that neither side wants a no-deal and we look to be on the tortuous path to a long delay," said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy at ING in a note.

Calm trading in Europe followed similar moves in Asia, where Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%.

Emerging-market traders were awaiting further developments in U.S.-China trade talks, with reports over the weekend suggesting that a summit between President Trump and China's President Xi proposed for March may be pushed back to June.

In commodities, Brent crude futures climbed 0.8% to $68.08 a barrel, closing at a four-month high Monday, after OPEC and its allies recommitted to production cuts until the end of June.

Other commodities also rose, with copper futures up 0.9% at $6,492 a metric ton.

