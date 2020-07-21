U.S. Stocks Open Higher a Day After Nasdaq Rally

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as earnings reports from major American companies provided fresh insights into how they are coping with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% in early New York trading, while the Nasdaq Composite Index also added 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved ahead 0.7%, or 160 points. American tech stocks led the market higher on Monday, sending the Nasdaq Composite up 2.5% to a record, though the broader S&P 500 gauge posted a more muted 0.8% increase.

Tech stocks are likely to remain in focus: shares of IBM rose 5% after its second-quarter revenue fell less than Wall Street expected, and cloud-computing revenue jumped 30%. Another tech company that investors have favored this year, Snap, is scheduled to report earnings after U.S. markets close.

"Tech names have outperformed very strongly against the market," said Luc Filip, head of private banking investments at SYZ Private Banking. "We think this will last at least for the next few days until we see the results" for Microsoft and Amazon.com this week, he said.

Shares of Coca-Cola rose 2.6% after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. Its earnings per share declined 32% but beat expectations. It also said its full-year results can't be estimated at this time due to uncertainty from the coronavirus.

Lockheed Martin's shares rose 2.3% after the defense giant reported that its quarterly revenue and profit were above expectations and revised its full-year outlook higher.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% Tuesday after European Union leaders struck a historic deal overnight on the terms for a EUR1.8 trillion ($2.06 trillion) spending plan. The package will center around the bloc's first-ever issuance of common bonds, and could help deepen the bloc's economic integration.

"It is an important moment in the history of the European Union, given the size of the package and the fact this will be financed by EU bonds," said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "Such common liabilities for the European Union are unprecedented in size."

In European equities, Norwegian digital marketplace operator Adevinta surged 30% after it acquired eBay's classified-ads business for $9.2 billion. Schibsted, a media company which owns a stake of Adevinta, rose 19%.

Gold prices continued to climb, reaching their highest level since 2011. It rose 1.4% to $1,843.40 per troy ounce. Investors are buying the metal as a haven asset and to hedge against potential inflation as central banks continue to pump money into the system, according to SYZ's Mr. Filip.

"It's almost a no-brainer, let's buy some gold to hedge when there's many uncertainties still," Mr. Filip said. His company currently holds between 4.5% and 5% of its portfolio in gold.

Silver also continued to climb for the third day, rising 5.9%. The benchmark price is up 8.2% so far this week.

In Asia, most major equity benchmarks ended the day with muted gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was among the biggest gainers after it rallied over 2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%.

