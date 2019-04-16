U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Fed Officials Signal Confidence -- Update

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday, driven by better-than-expected corporate earnings as major indexes inched toward fresh records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51 points, or 0.2%, to 26436. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%.

Trading has been thin this week as U.S. indexes near records, with the Nasdaq Composite clocking the lowest volumes since Christmas on Monday. The S&P 500 is within 0.5% of its September high while the Dow industrials are off 1.2% of their October record.

In Tuesday's action, health-care shares in the S&P 500 led the broader market higher, adding 0.8%. Shares of UnitedHealth Group climbed 2% after the company raised its profit guidance for the year on revenue growth across all its businesses. Johnson & Johnson also raised its full-year financial targets amid sales strength in its pharmaceutical division, sending shares 1.4% higher.

Meanwhile, Bank of America said that its first-quarter profit rose as a healthy U.S. economy led to a strong performance in its massive consumer business. Shares of the firm however slipped 1.8%.

Investors have been watching closely as profits at S&P 500 companies are projected to projected to fall 3.9% from a year ago, according to FactSet. Many analysts are monitoring the results for weaker profits as confirmation of concerns that global growth is set to falter in the coming months.

"Given we have already seen prices bounce so significantly this year at the same time that earnings expectations have been coming down, valuations are no longer clearly cheap," said Karen Ward, chief market strategist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Therefore, for prices to continue to move higher, I do think we need to see earnings bottom and start to begin to move back up."

After a rapid pickup in global markets at the beginning of the year, analysts have grown wary about the prospects for growth in the U.S. as trade negotiations with China drag on and the effects of President Trump's tax changes begin to wear off.

On Monday, Fed officials indicated they could be willing to leave rates on hold till later in 2019 and sounded a note of optimism on growth prospects in the world's largest economy.

Ms. Ward said much of the recent rally in global markets has been driven by signals that the central bank is "aiming for a bit more inflation" and intends to "run the U.S. economy a little bit hotter."

"They really felt like at this point with unemployment this low and wage growth picking up, they'd be seeing more core inflation -- it's just not coming through," Ms. Ward said.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked up to 2.576% from 2.553% Monday, according to Tradeweb. Yields move inversely to prices.

Investors are looking ahead to China's latest growth estimates, which will be published Wednesday. Some analysts said the recent buoyancy in Asian markets was a reaction to expectations for a pickup in the Chinese economy on the back of fiscal stimulus and easing monetary policy, which has boosted credit in the first quarter of 2019.

ING analysts forecast growth in China at 6.2% year-over-year for the first quarter of 2019, above the 6% rate that marks the lower bound of Beijing's target.

"We don't think there is a need for the government to increase fiscal stimulus as growth should continue to increase in 2019 when money is put into infrastructure production and so long as monetary easing continues, " ING analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%. In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange was up 2.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2% on hopes for a resurgence in Chinese growth.

--Jessica Menton contributed to this article.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com