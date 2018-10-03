U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views

By Donato Paolo Mancini

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were on track to make a run at fresh records Wednesday as investors weighed upbeat comments on the U.S. economy from central-bank officials and looked ahead to Friday's jobs report.

The Dow industrials added 113 points, or 0.4%, to 26887 shortly after the opening bell, coming off a fourth consecutive session of gains and an all-time high a day earlier. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were both up 0.4%.

Stocks have gotten a boost this week after the U.S. and Canada reached a compromise on trade policy, leading some investors to anticipate further trade deals ahead with China. Despite worries that tariffs could slow the global economy, steady U.S. growth and earnings figures have boosted stock indexes throughout the year.

A number of Federal Reserve officials have delivered upbeat comments about the U.S. economy this week, reinforcing the view that inflation remains steady but not so strong that the central bank needs to hasten its pace of interest-rate increases. Some investors expect that backdrop to continue lifting stocks later in the year.

"The U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders," Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday during a lecture in London.

Analysts were looking ahead to Friday's jobs report for the latest update on U.S. hiring and wage growth.

Wednesday data showed the U.S. private sector added 230,000 jobs in September, more than economists were expecting, with midsize businesses and the service sector continuing to dominate those gains.

Investors were also debating whether Amazon.com's recent decision to increase its minimum wage to $15 next month could cause labor-cost pressure at other companies. Still, many analysts say inflation increases should remain gradual moving forward, barring an unexpected trade setback or spike in oil prices.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.082%, according to Tradeweb, from 3.056%. Bond yields rise as prices fall. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose 0.2% in a sixth consecutive session of gains.

Although worries about tighter financial conditions have eased lately, some analysts remain worried about political tensions in Europe and stagnant growth outside the U.S., leading investors to favor assets considered safer such as the dollar.

But Wednesday reports that the Italian government was considering a lower deficit target after next year assuaged some fears that conflict between Italy and the European Union could stoke broader instability, analysts said.

The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.6%, and Italian stocks and bonds also rebounded.

The question now is whether the European Union will be satisfied by what Italy says on its planned deficits, said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Geneva-based bank Union Bancaire Privée.

"Volatility will remain high until we get the European Commission's decision, and the rating agency decisions [on Italy] that'll come later in October," he said.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.7% from a nearly three-decade high, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched down 0.1%.

Amrith Ramkumar contributed to this article.