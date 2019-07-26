U.S. Stocks Open Higher on GDP Data, Earnings

By Lauren Almeida

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday amid a set of strong earnings reports and data showing the U.S. economy posted healthy growth in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27145 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7%.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday, narrowly above the 2% expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Alphabet's shares jumped 8.5% on strong profit, while Amazon.com fell 1.9% after its earnings report brought an end to its record quarterly profit streak.

McDonald's was up 1.2% in morning trading. The burger giant said global same-store sales increased 6.5% in the second quarter, stronger than expected and the most robust growth in two years.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys edged down Friday to 2.065%, from 2.078% Thursday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.3%, led by gains in its media and food and beverage sectors.

The U.K.'s Pearson rose after the world's biggest publisher of textbooks reported better-than-expected earnings and boosted its forecast. Nestlé climbed more than 2% after the Swiss food giant posted higher first-half sales.

In the U.K., the pound slipped 0.2% as the risk of a no-deal Brexit rose after European Union officials reiterated that the current divorce agreement couldn't be renegotiated.

Asian stocks wavered, with stocks in Shanghai up 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei down 0.5%.

Car maker Nissan's shares dropped 3.2% Friday after the company said Thursday it would cut 9% of its global workforce following a profit drop in the latest quarter.

In commodities, U.S. crude-oil futures climbed for a second day, trading up 0.4% to $56.22 a barrel.

