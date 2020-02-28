U.S. Stocks Open Lower, Face Biggest Weekly Losses Since 2008

By Avantika Chilkoti and Chong Koh Ping

Stock markets around the world extended a punishing selloff, dragged toward their worst week since the financial crisis by mounting investor unease about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 swung overnight and the stock gauge fell 2.4% shortly after the opening bell, a day after the biggest percentage drop in U.S. markets since August 2011. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 670 points, or about 2.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.2%.

"We're drinking from a fireman's hose this morning," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird. "It wasn't a good close last night and certainly panic ensued."

Fears about the coronavirus have rapidly mushroomed, with investor anxiety that its spread will dent economic growth around the world strengthening as new cases cropped up. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it's now expecting 0% corporate earnings growth in 2020.

Investors have been trading at a frenzied pace, fueling the swift decline. Stock trading volumes jumped to a year-long high on Thursday while listed options trading this week soared to some of the highest levels ever.

The frenetic trading helped push the S&P 500 down more than 10% from its recent highs at unprecedented speed, with the S&P 500 falling from a record into a correction in just six sessions.

Stock markets in parts of the world worst affected by the virus shed substantial ground. The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 3.7%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 all closed down more than 3%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to new all-time low Friday as bond prices rallied, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hitting 1.157%, according to Tradeweb. German 10-year bunds yielded minus 0.592%, down from minus 0.540% Thursday.

Other haven assets also rallied, with the Japanese yen gaining 1.2% against the dollar.

Some investors have warned that it is soon to bet on a swift rebound in the stock market. And others are bracing for volatility ahead of the weekend break.

"Market feels panic now....nobody knows how bad or how good the situation will get," said Zhiwei Ren, a portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "It is better to stay balanced and don't rush to buy the dip yet."

More than 82,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus globally and more than 2,800 have died. It has spread to at least 46 countries, according to the latest tally by the World Health Organization. On Friday, China reported 327 new cases -- the lowest since Jan. 23 -- and 44 deaths.

"I don't think Friday would be a good day to do much because we have been selling off all week and investors are a bit jittery," said Paul Brain, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, the BNY Mellon subsidiary. "You don't know if you'll get capitulation selling coming through with people who have been holding on all week panicking and sell into Friday afternoon."

Investors are bracing for more volatility ahead. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, jumped to 42.59 early Friday, the highest level since at least October 2011. The VIX, which is based on options on the S&P 500, tends to rise when stocks are falling and decline as markets rise.

Market swings may have snowballed because of derivatives activity and funds on Wall Street that make knee-jerk buying and selling decisions as tumult grows, spurring billions of dollars in selling this week.

Some investors are beginning to compare this week's rout to past stock market falls. For some, like Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank, the drop has been more like dotcom era than the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

"It's a different kind of an event because we're reacting to what might happen, whereas in the crisis we were reacting to what was actually going on in real time," said Mr. Dixon. "It's almost impossible for investors and analysts to make any sensible predictions as to what might happen -- we're very much flying blind," he added.

It's been a startling shift for many investors. Earlier in February, highflying technology companies helped push major U.S. indexes to new heights. Investors kept betting that the market darlings would continue rising. This week, shares of tech companies within the S&P 500 are some of the biggest losers.

Travel and leisure stocks were among the biggest losers in the European market as governments took fresh measures to contain the outbreak and people continued to cancel travel.

Italian assets suffered in particular, as the country has become the epicenter for the outbreak in Europe, sparking fresh concerns around political instability and economic recession in one of the eurozone's largest economies. The yield on 10-year Italian government bonds jumped to 1.155%, from 1.080% Thursday.

The travel sector has taken a hit in the U.S. in recent sessions too, with shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises down 26% for the week, American Airlines Group down about 28%.

Worries that the virus will prove a drag on global economic growth also continued to weigh on commodities. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 3.1% to $50.11 a barrel, reaching the lowest level since December 2018 in early trading.

Governments across the globe are taking action to stem the spread of the virus and support the economy. Some investors have ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve will slash rates again this year, after decreasing them three times in 2019.

But some analysts warn that central banks, which have cut rates and launched massive asset-purchase programs in recent years, might not be able to stem losses in the face of an outbreak that has a jittery public canceling travel plans and potentially curbing spending.

"I personally can't see why cheap money will stop this rout because this is the type of uncertainty that isn't economic. It isn't about Trump and trade uncertainty. This is about you and I deciding that we are going to change our behaviors for a while," said Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors.

