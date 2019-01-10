U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Concerns About Global Growth Return

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as optimism over a possible easing in U.S.-China trade tensions faded and concerns around growth of the world economy returned.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.54 points, or 0.4%, to 23,787 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.4% in midday trading, with most regional indexes moving lower. Most Asian markets also posted losses, with China's Shanghai Composite down 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei down 1.3%, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%.

Manufacturing and technology stocks dragged the European market lower. Luxury retailer Burberry also lost 3.1% and Rolls-Royce was down 2%.

Equity markets have rallied recently with the Stoxx Europe 600 still up 3.8% over the past week and the S&P 500 up 3%, following a volatile holiday period.

The mood has turned sunnier in 2019 as trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing wrapped up their first face-to-face talks since a temporary truce was announced last month. Analysts had been hopeful some concessions would be announced, as escalating tariffs have weighed on the world's two largest economies and global equity markets.

As the markets rally showed signs of fading on Thursday, economists took a pragmatic tone. Steve Friedman, a senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said this week's progress set negotiations in a " positive direction" but Beijing and Washington are still unlikely to be near a resolution.

"On some of these really intractable issues, like market access and intellectual property, the U.S. wants to see more than just pledges," Mr. Friedman said.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly flat, after the dollar dropped Wednesday following comments by two central bank officials suggesting that further rate rises may not be coming in the short term. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's December meeting also signaled that rate rises were unlikely for at least a few months.

Investors will be watching closely as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a speech at the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday.

"His remarks will likely echo the more cautious comments he has made and that have been echoed by other high-ranking Fed officials over the past few weeks," UniCredit analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said investors are grappling with two opposing concerns: that the trade war will escalate, weighing on global growth, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to lift interest rates.

"You can't really worry about both of those things at the same time because if the trade war were to get worse, the Fed would be very unlikely to tighten monetary policy," he said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 2.697%, from 2.728% on Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil was down 0.2% to $61.29 a barrel, while the U.S. standard, West Texas Intermediate, declined 0.4% to $52.14. The drop came after U.S. oil prices neared a four-week high Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported Saudi Arabia's plans to cut exports of crude oil.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold edged up 0.1% to $1,293.80 an ounce.

