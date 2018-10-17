Log in
U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Investors Await Fed Minutes

10/17/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

By Will Horner

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, with investors parsing the latest earnings and economic figures ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151 points, or 0.6%, to 25645. The S&P 500 was down 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.1%. Major indexes had their best day in six months on Tuesday, paring some of their declines from the past week.

Worries about higher interest rates and whether the U.S. economy might be peaking have swung stocks lately. Volatility has surged, and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials are more than 4% off their recent records. Lingering concern about tariffs weakening the global economy and lukewarm data outside the U.S. also continue to hang over financial markets.

With some investors increasingly wary that higher interest rates could crimp future profit growth, the Federal Reserve is set to release minutes from its most recent meeting. Many analysts expect another rate increase in December, but some think clues about the path for 2019 could cause stocks to swing again.

"This is a key focal point for the market right now, i.e. what the Fed's path going forward will look like?" said Norbert Aul, global macro strategist at UBS. "Is the Fed reacting to the selloff that we have seen in the equity market or do they think it's something temporary?"

On Wednesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged down to 3.156%, according to Tradeweb, from 3.158%. Bond yields fall as prices rise. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, added 0.2%.

Investors were also weighing figures showing that U.S. housing starts declined in September, as single-family-home and apartment-building construction dropped from August.

Despite anxiety about tighter financial conditions, some analysts remain confident that another strong quarter of earnings will help the market stabilize moving forward.

Netflix surged 6% after the streaming company reported stronger-than-expected subscriber growth.

But computing giant International Business Machines was among the technology sector's laggards, falling 7.6% after a streak of revenue growth ended after three quarters.

In the transportation sector, United Continental shares rose 4.8% following a boost to the airline operator's full-year profit targets.

Travel and industrial companies more sensitive to global economic growth have been among the market's laggards in 2018. Home-improvement retailer Home Depot shed 2.3%, slicing nearly 30 points from the Dow industrials, following an analyst downgrade by Credit Suisse.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.2%, as gains in real-estate and technology stocks were offset elsewhere.

Asian stocks rallied following the surge in U.S. markets a day earlier. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average climbed 1.3%, and the Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%.

-- Amrith Ramkumar contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.85% 2546.33 End-of-day quote.-23.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.65% 25615.67 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 -0.22% 7253.8174 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.34% 7614.7208 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NIKKEI 225 1.29% 22841.12 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
S&P 500 2.15% 2809.92 Real-time Quote.3.50%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 95.05 End-of-day quote.3.48%
