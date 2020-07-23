U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Jobless Claims Edge Up

By Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday after new unemployment claims posted their first week-on-week rise since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32 points, or 0.1%, shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 dropped less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2%.

New claims for unemployment benefits climbed 1.4 million for the week ended July 18, an indication of a slowing of improvement in the U.S.'s labor market. Applications for unemployment benefits had plateaued in recent weeks at historically high levels after easing for months. The latest data came as several states imposed new restrictions on businesses such as bars and restaurants when coronavirus cases rose.

"The U.S. economy is starting to reabsorb some of those workers, but if you look at those moving into permanent unemployment, that gets more worrying," said Edward Smith, head of asset allocation research at Rathbone Investment Management. "The U.S. consumer is still a really important part of demand all over the world."

Senate Republicans and the White House resolved outstanding issues over a fifth coronavirus relief package on Wednesday. That sets the ground for negotiations with Democrats over the proposed $1 trillion spending package as lawmakers race to reach an agreement ahead of the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits at the end of the month.

"It's looking more like they will agree on some type of extension," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. "The data suggests there is an increasing need for fiscal support over the last few weeks."

Positive earnings reports from some of the world's biggest or most-closely watched companies are also bolstering optimism among investors. Shares in Tesla climbed 3.3% after the Silicon Valley auto maker eked out a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter, defying Wall Street's expectations that it would report a loss.

Twitter shares gained 4% after the social media giant reported strong user growth.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1%.

Among European equities, Unilever jumped in Amsterdam and in London after the Anglo-Dutch consumer products company unexpectedly reported an increase in profit for the first half of the year. Analysts had forecast a drop in its earnings.

"There are still worries on the horizon, but at the same time, company earnings haven't been as bad as analysts expected," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. The earnings season has "added some visibility that was missing. So many companies had completely withdrawn guidance, so analysts were reasonably taking some pessimistic scenarios."

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. have climbed past 3.9 million, with the death toll topping 142,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Investors have remained nervous that rising cases will lead to a stalling out of recently renewed economic activity.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked down to 0.581%, from 0.595% Wednesday.

