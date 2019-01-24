U.S. Stocks Open Mixed as Earnings Season Picks Up

By David Hodari

U.S. stocks slipped Thursday as investors continued to weigh corporate earnings reports and concerns about the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33 points, or 0.1%, to 24543, after stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday. The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

Stock futures turned lower after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday in an interview with CNBC that the U.S. is "miles and miles" from a trade deal with China, a conflict that has rattled financial markets in recent months.

Global equities have endured a choppy week, with many major indexes still lower than they were at Monday's open. Fears of sagging global growth have taken the shine off a better-than-feared corporate earnings season.

That said, investors had relatively soft expectations for this batch of results, as it would be tough to beat last year's tax-cut-fueled profits.

The weakest Chinese annual growth figures since 1990, released Monday, have been followed by weakening indicators from Germany and Japan, among other major economic powers. Soft purchasing manager index figures for the broader eurozone added to that picture Thursday.

Heavily dependent on exports, the eurozone has been stung by the trade tensions of recent months than the U.S., some investors say.

"The biggest thing hurting Europe is weakness in China. Europe is such an open economy and the trade story has weakened it," said Seamus Mac Gorain, fixed income portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Remarks late Wednesday from Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, that the U.S. economy may not grow at all in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown continues, further dented sentiment around growth.

The latest round of sparring between Democrats and Republicans came over whether the president's State of the Union address will take place next week as previously planned. President Trump eventually said late Wednesday that he wouldn't deliver his State of the Union address until the government reopened.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys was last 2.717%, down from 2.755% late Wednesday. Yields fall as prices rise. The WSJ Dollar index was up 0.1%, eroding its losses over the past month to 0.6%.

Markets have been largely unaffected by the longest shutdown in U.S. history -- it is now entering its 34th day -- but economists increasingly fear the impasse could stymie first-quarter growth in the world's largest economy.

Ultimately, it is within the power of central banks around the world, particularly the Federal Reserve, to extend the business cycle by adjusting monetary policy accordingly, said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management.

While markets were awaiting guidance from the European Central Bank's first meeting of the year, that event was "overshadowed by China growth and the federal government shutdown, because you're starting to see GDP estimates being revised down and policy fall victim to politics. That's unsettling for markets," Mr. Snyder added.

As expected, the ECB left rates unchanged, having indicated last year that it expected to do so through the summer of 2019. Still, any remarks on bond-buying -- the central bank stopped its quantitative easing program in December -- and the global economy will be closely examined.

In Thursday's action, shares of American Airlines climbed 6.7% after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter. Freeport-McMoRan's stock slid 4.2% after the miner's earnings fell as interest expenses rose.

Meanwhile, shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb lost 2.4% after the pharmaceutical company's earnings fell below analysts' estimates. Better-than-expected guidance and earnings out of the semiconductor sector looked set to give fresh optimism to tech investors.

Renault shares reversed early losses to advance 2.2% after the news that Chief Executive and Chairman Carlos Ghosn resigned Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose less than 0.1%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.4% while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell less than 0.1%.

--Jessica Menton contributed to this article.

