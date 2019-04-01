Log in
News : Markets
U.S. Stocks Open the Week Higher -- Update

04/01/2019 | 11:50am EDT

By Akane Otani and Paul J. Davies

U.S. stocks rose Monday -- following other global indexes higher -- after upbeat Chinese economic data helped offset lackluster readings elsewhere around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 248 points, or 1%, to 26177. The S&P 500 advanced 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9%.

Stocks world-wide kicked off the week with gains after data showed a gauge of manufacturing activity in China jumped in March, rebounding after hitting its lowest point in three years in February. The report offered investors some reassurances about the world's second-largest economy, although data released Monday pointed to a further loss of momentum among major manufacturers like Germany, Japan and South Korea.

"We don't see a reason why the global economy can't continue to advance at a slow and steady pace," said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital. Data have offered a mixed read on growth lately, but "we don't see anything flashing red yet," which should bode well for stock gains, Mr. Birk added.

Lyft Inc. shares missed out on the broader market rally Monday, tumbling to reverse course after their market debut last week. Shares were recently down 10% at $70.40, below Friday's opening price of $72.

Energy shares rose 1.2% in the S&P 500, following crude oil prices higher.

Noble Energy Inc. added 3.4% and Valero Energy Corp. jumped 1.3%.

Financial stocks rose as bond yields rebounded from recent lows. Banks tend to benefit from higher interest rates because they boost their lending profitability.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rose 2.2% and Morgan Stanley added 2.4%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which fell for a second straight quarter on Friday, rose Monday to 2.474% from 2.416%. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.1% after benchmarks in Japan and Shanghai rose more than 1% each.

Turkish markets showed signs of stabilizing on Monday despite a weak showing in local elections over the weekend for the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The votes were seen by investors as a referendum on Mr. Erdo an's leadership and economic policies as the country grapples with high inflation and slowing growth. Attempts by Turkey to support its currency appeared to backfire last week, causing a market turmoil.

The Borsa Istanbul 100 stock index rose 0.3% on Monday, while the Turkish lira was up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the British pound rose 0.7% against the dollar ahead of votes in Parliament that are meant to identify the least unpopular Brexit strategy.

The U.K. has less than 10 days to come up with a plan for how to leave the European Union or to try to remain part of the bloc for a longer period.

Fears of the U.K. dropping out of the European Union with no trade arrangements are giving an unusual short-term boost to the economy, with data on Monday showing a big increase in companies adding to stocks of supplies and finished goods ahead of Brexit.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.94% 26186.38 Delayed Quote.11.15%
NASDAQ 100 1.02% 7451.19893 Delayed Quote.16.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 7800.13723 Delayed Quote.16.49%
S&P 500 0.83% 2858.25 Delayed Quote.13.07%
