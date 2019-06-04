U.S. Stocks Poised to Regain Ground After Tech Selloff

By Nathan Allen

U.S. stocks were set up open higher Tuesday after European markets posted modest gains, shaking off a downbeat session in Asia that followed a selloff in U.S. tech shares.

Futures pointed to opening gains of around 0.4% for the S&P 500 and 0.5% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq-100, clawing back some of Monday's losses.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.3% in midday trade, reversing earlier losses. Germany's DAX index gained 1% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%.

Auto makers and their suppliers were the region's best performers. Volkswagen gained 2.4% after providing further details on the planned listing of its truck unit, while positive U.S. sales figures provided some cause for optimism, despite a generally bearish outlook for the sector, Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note to clients.

The technology subindex was the worst performing sector on the Stoxx 600, trading down 1.6%. French videogame developer Ubisoft Entertainment SA fell more than 6% after its founders unloaded around EUR14.4 million ($16.1 million) in shares.

London-listed Hargreaves Lansdown PLC was the biggest loser on the FTSE 100, shedding more than 5% in early trade. The investment manager had directed a number of clients to the Woodford Equity Income fund, which on Monday said it had suspended redemptions.

Later on, markets will be focusing on a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as expectations of a rate cut continue to increase. On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that a lowering of the central bank's short-term rate target "may be warranted soon" if the economic slowdown in the U.S. proves sharper than expected.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.5%, China's Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 1% and Korea's Kospi was broadly flat.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 was one of the few local indexes to buck the trend, trading 0.2% higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates in an effort to offset the negative effects of trade tensions. The Australian dollar gained 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Government bond yields rose slightly, though they remained under pressure as money managers continued to pursue haven assets and switch out of equities. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys was up to 2.098% from 2.085% on Monday. The yield on 10-year German bunds was minus 0.216%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.6% on Monday, down more than 10% from its May record, as U.S. regulators geared up to scrutinize some of the country's largest technology companies, signaling a potential shift away from the previously laissez-faire attitude applied to the sector.

Data showed eurozone inflation fell sharply in May to reach its lowest level in more than a year, taking it further away from the European Central Bank's target as economic growth faded. Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 1.2% in May, down from 1.7% in April, marking the lowest inflation rate since April 2018. The ECB targets inflation of just below 2%.

Tuuli Koivu, senior analyst at Nordea, said it is still too early to call whether the drop indicates slowing inflationary momentum, but the ECB could use low inflation expectations as an opportunity to support a continued dovish stance in its next meeting.

Elsewhere, Mexico warned that it was considering retaliating against President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on exports to the U.S., though it would rather negotiate a solution.

ING's chief economist and head of research for Asia-Pacific, Robert Carnell, said Mexico's response is significant as it signals a shift in the largely one-sided U.S. trade disputes. Washington has placed tariffs on several countries and faced minimal retaliation, which has helped support the dollar, but this dynamic is unlikely to continue indefinitely, he said.

"There is certainly scope for the USD to depreciate as countries decide that they aren't simply going to sit back and take it anymore," Mr. Carnell said.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was flat.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.1% to $60.63 a barrel, while gold gained 0.3%.