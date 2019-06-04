Log in
U.S. Stocks Poised to Regain Ground After Tech Selloff

06/04/2019 | 09:22am EDT

By Nathan Allen and Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. stocks were set up open higher Tuesday, stabilizing with many investors projecting the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in response to escalating tariffs and economic uncertainty.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 0.8%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%. The broad equity gauge fell 6.8% below its April 30 record after edging lower Monday. Shares of technology companies were also poised to open higher, a day after fears about heightened regulation pushed the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite into correction territory, down more than 10% from last month's all-time high.

Anxiety about higher tariffs slowing an already weakening global economy has buffeted stocks and other risky assets in recent weeks. The U.S. and China have recently raised tariffs on the other side's imports, and senior officials said Monday that Mexico is exploring possible retaliation to the threat of U.S. tariffs on all of its exports.

Still, some analysts are hopeful eventual resolutions to trade conflicts will boost the outlook for the world economy. In the meantime, many project the Fed to cut interest rates to support U.S. growth. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Monday that a lowering of rates "may be warranted soon," and analysts were awaiting comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled for later Wednesday.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to bet on the path of monetary policy, show markets pricing in a 97% chance of at least one rate cut this year and an at least 82% chance of at least two rate decreases, CME Group data show. Both figures are up sharply from a month ago.

Following a stretch of downbeat figures showing U.S. manufacturing activity slowing, analysts are also looking ahead to Friday's jobs report for the latest update on U.S. hiring.

Treasury yields climbed Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advancing to 2.119%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.085% a day earlier. Bond yields rise as prices fall and closed Monday at their lowest level since September 2017 with investors seeking safety in U.S. Treasurys lately.

Despite Tuesday's early rise in stocks and bond yields, many analysts are wary of a growth slowdown overseas spreading to the U.S. Figures showed eurozone inflation fell sharply in May to reach its lowest level in more than a year, taking it further away from the European Central Bank's target as economic growth faded.

Tuuli Koivu, a senior analyst at Nordea, said it is still too early to call whether the drop indicates slowing inflationary momentum, but the ECB could use low inflation expectations as an opportunity to support a continued cautious stance in its next meeting.

The Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 0.6%.

Earlier, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%, China's Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 1% and Korea's Kospi was broadly flat.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 was one of the few local indexes to buck the trend, trading 0.2% higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates in an effort to offset the negative effects of trade tensions.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.02% 24819.78 Delayed Quote.6.40%
HANG SENG -0.41% 26771.31 Real-time Quote.4.00%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 2068.16 Real-time Quote.1.22%
NASDAQ 100 -2.10% 6978.01746 Delayed Quote.12.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.61% 7333.018766 Delayed Quote.12.33%
S&P 500 -0.28% 2744.45 Delayed Quote.9.78%
S&P/ASX 200 0.19% 6332.4 Real-time Quote.13.29%
