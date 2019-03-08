U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Decline

By Michael Wursthorn

Major U.S. indexes closed out their worst week since December ahead of the bull market's 10th anniversary, dragged down by swelling concerns about slowing economic growth around the world.

Questions about the health of the U.S. economy mounted Friday after data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. hiring growth last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all fell a fifth straight trading session Friday, notching their longest losing streaks since at least November.

The lackluster data rounded out a troubling week for investors that included doubts around the fate of a trade pact between the U.S. and China, a Thursday decision by the European Central Bank to deploy additional stimulus and a Friday report showing Chinese exports falling. Combined, these exacerbated investors' fears that major economies around the world may be decelerating faster than expected.

Stocks from New York to London to Hong Kong retreated this week, pulling major indexes around the world down by their biggest percentages in months. And analysts say the stock market's gyrations could be the beginning of a painful stretch of trading if sentiment doesn't improve.

The downbeat performance comes on the eve of the bull market turning 10 years old. Saturday will mark the 3,653rd day since the S&P 500 began its bull run in the wake of the financial crisis. Although it is the longest bull rally by some measures, the broad index's 305% rise since 2009 ranks as its third-biggest ever.

But instead of celebrating the milestone Friday, money managers were trying to decipher the mixed jobs report and other economic data to determine how much longer the rally can last.

"It's anyone's guess at this point," Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust, said of whether the U.S. economy is truly slowing down. "But we're seeing a very acute deceleration in Europe and a substantial slowdown in China."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.99 points, or 0.1%, to 25450.24 Friday, while the S&P 500 slid 5.86 points, or 0.2%, to 2743.07. The Nasdaq Composite also declined, shedding 13.32 points, or 0.2%, to 7408.14.

The losses pulled all three major indexes down as much as 2.5% for the week, their worst performances since December's punishing selloff.

Friday's declines came after Labor Department data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 20,000 in February, falling well short of economists' expectations for 180,000 new jobs.

Still, the report wasn't all gloomy. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8% from 4% the preceding month, while wages rose 3.4% from a year earlier -- the strongest pace since April 2009.

The mixed data likely helped protect stocks against steeper losses, analysts said, adding that there was some question whether the government shutdown or a recent major snowstorm contributed to the weaker-than-expected payrolls number.

"Setting aside job creation, overall labor market conditions remain relatively tight," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer of Plante Moran Financial Advisors. "The real question is the degree to which job creation softens alongside the deceleration in the pace of growth in the broad economy."

On Friday, shares of energy companies led the stock market lower, falling nearly 2% alongside a slump in oil prices. Shares of consumer discretionary companies -- including online retail giant Amazon.com -- also fell, as did industrial and health-care stocks.

Minor gains among the stock market's so-called safe havens helped the broad S&P 500 recoup some of its losses in the final hour of trading. Shares of utilities and consumer staples, for example, rose 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively, as investors sought dividend-paying stocks that tend to hold up better during periods of economic stress.

Major indexes overseas haven't fared any better. Shares in China suffered their biggest losses since October after a report Friday showed Chinese exports plunged 20.7% in February from a year earlier -- a much steeper decline than economists had expected. Imports tumbled 5.2%, also a bigger drop than expected.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 4.4%, its biggest single-day fall in five months, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.9%, capping off their biggest weekly pullbacks of the year.

Meanwhile, in Europe, plans by the ECB to deploy additional stimulus Thursday suggested policy makers had become increasingly concerned about the slowdown across the region, analysts said.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% Friday, extending the index's weekly loss to 1% -- also its largest pullback since December.

Despite the concerned response from markets, some welcomed the actions taken by ECB President Mario Draghi as necessary to guard against a worsening of the global slowdown.

Barring a breakthrough on trade or the release of more upbeat incremental economic data, money managers say they are bracing for more volatility that could further deflate this year's rally.

"This is almost purgatory," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, referring to the lack of any meaningful data releases on the horizon and the absence of corporate-earnings reports. "We've become very sensitive to policy changes and updates, so we're expecting the market to be very volatile and not very conclusive."

--Will Horner contributed to this article.

