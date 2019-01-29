U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector

By Michael Wursthorn and Riva Gold

The S&P 500 fell a second consecutive day as shares of some of the big technology companies due to report earnings this week retreated, further endangering a January rally.

Social-media firms including Twitter and Facebook, as well as several chip makers, pulled the S&P 500 lower, as investors increasingly worried about the effects of China's slowing growth and ongoing trade tensions ahead of earnings reports from Apple and other tech companies this week.

Worries are mounting that China's faltering economy and the trade tariffs the U.S. has levied on the country's goods are hurting corporate profits. Wall Street has been cutting fourth-quarter profit estimates for months.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson added to those concerns Tuesday after it offered investors another sign of how continuing trade tensions are hurting profits. The company missed analysts' earnings and revenue projections, with the company blaming the shortfall on a range of issues, including higher costs due to tariffs the Trump administration implemented on steel and aluminum.

The S&P 500 fell 3.85 points, or 0.1%, to 2640, with shares of Harley among the broad index's biggest decliners.

Industrial-adhesive maker 3M also lowered its profit outlook for the year, pointing to weaker demand in China. But stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the fourth quarter helped stave off a loss, sending shares up $3.75, or 1.9%, to $196.95.

"If emerging markets and China continue to slow, our current [earnings] projections are going to be too high," said Barry Bannister, head of institutional equity strategy at Stifel.

Continued strength in the U.S. dollar hasn't helped and could cut even further into corporate profits since it makes converting overseas sales more costly for multinational companies, analysts added.

"There's the possibility of flat earnings and that does imply a flat stock market in 2019," Mr. Bannister said. "Then people will look toward 2020 whether there is a recession or continued growth."

As Tuesday's session wore on, shares of major technology companies that are due to report this week came under pressure.

Microsoft, which is set to report Wednesday, fell 2.14, or 2%, to 102.94, eating into the Dow Jones Industrial Average's small gain of 51.74 points, or 0.2%, to 24579.96.

Facebook, which also reports results Wednesday, fell 3.28, or 2.2%, to 144.19. Shares of Amazon.com slipped 44.01, or 2.7%, to 1,593.88 ahead of its earnings report Thursday. Losses among technology stocks pulled the Nasdaq Composite down 57.39 points, or 0.8%, to 7028.29.

The losses put technology companies in an unfamiliar position as one of the weaker S&P 500 sectors so far this year. Tech firms are up just 3.9% since the start of January, trailing most other sectors, including energy, industrials, banks and even real estate, upending several years of dominance.

"U.S. earnings forecasts are one place where we see the expectation of a Chinese slowdown feeding into the global economy and into U.S. corporate growth more directly," said Marija Veitmane, a senior multiasset strategist at State Street Global Markets. "The Chinese slowdown is real, but we're seeing that expectations have gone way too far."

After the market closed, tech heavyweight Apple reported its first quarterly decline in both revenue and profit in more than a decade and gave weak revenue guidance for the current quarter. Shares rose more than 2% in after-hours trading.

Besides focusing on the latest batch of earnings reports Wednesday, investors say they will closely watch the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting for signals about the path of interest rates and changes in the central bank's balance sheet.

Investors now estimate just a 22% chance of another interest-rate increase in the U.S. by the end of the year, according to Fed-fund futures tracked by CME Group.

"The market is feeling much more comfortable with the Fed right now, and that's a big deal," said Mike Thompson, head of S&P Investment Advisory Services. "I think the market narrative is starting to get more positive."

"The market is feeling much more comfortable with the Fed right now, and that's a big deal," said Mike Thompson, head of S&P Investment Advisory Services. "I think the market narrative is starting to get more positive."

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com