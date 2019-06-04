U.S. Stocks Push Higher as Fed Hints at Possible Rate Cut

By Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. stocks surged Tuesday, rebounding sharply from recent declines after Federal Reserve officials hinted the central bank could lower interest rates if the economy slows in response to escalating tariffs and economic uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 431 points, or 1.7%, to 25250. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7%. The broad equity gauge has been sliding recently and ended Monday at its lowest level since March 8, 6.8% below its April 30 record. It was on track for its largest one-day advance since January.

Shares of technology companies also rose, a day after fears about heightened regulation pushed the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite into correction territory, down more than 10% from last month's all-time high. The Nasdaq was up 2.1% on Tuesday.

After anxiety about higher tariffs and slowing economic growth sent stocks and bond yields tumbling in recent weeks, this week's central-bank signals fueled bets that the Fed will lower rates to keep the U.S. economy on solid footing. Combined with measures by the Chinese government to stimulate growth in the world's second-largest economy, the possibility of lower interest rates has lifted confidence in global growth even as trade tensions simmer, investors said.

"The Fed instead of a long pause is now looking and sounding like a slow-motion movie that everyone knows is going to manifest in a cut," said Michael Kelly, global head of multiasset at PineBridge Investments. "A month ago, it didn't look like they were even beginning to think in that direction."

Mr. Kelly added the firm is still constructive on risk assets broadly.

Tuesday's stock-market rally came after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Monday that a lowering of rates "may be warranted soon." Many economists now project the Fed to cut interest rates to support U.S. growth.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell then said in remarks Tuesday that the central bank is closely monitoring the recent escalation in trade tensions and that it would respond if needed to keep the economy growing steadily.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to bet on the path of monetary policy, show markets pricing in a roughly 97% chance of at least one rate cut this year and about an 82% chance of at least two rate decreases, CME Group data show. Both figures are up sharply from a month ago.

"If there is evidence on the growth side that there is a stifling of economic activity because of the uncertainty, I think there will be a reaction," said Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Following a stretch of downbeat figures showing U.S. manufacturing activity slowing, analysts are also looking ahead to Friday's jobs report for the latest update on U.S. hiring. U.S. consumer strength and recent upbeat labor-market data have also boosted confidence that the economy can withstand higher tariffs. The unemployment rate in April fel l to its lowest level since December 1969.

"The consumer is healthy, the labor market is fine," Ms. Levine said. "You don't get a recession when the labor market looks like this."

Beaten-down technology and internet stocks were among the market's leaders Tuesday, with shares of Netflix, Apple and Twitter advancing 3% or more. The PHLX Semiconductor Index, down 15% in the past month, rebounded 3.5%.

Treasury yields also climbed Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advancing to 2.130%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.085% a day earlier. Bond yields rise as prices fall and closed Monday at their lowest level since September 2017 with investors seeking safety in U.S. Treasurys lately.

The rebound in long-term Treasury yields lifted bank stocks, pushing up the S&P 500 financial sector 2.2%. Banks borrow on short time frames and lend with longer time horizons.

Some traders expect stocks and bonds to continue swinging moving forward as analysts adjust their projections for economic activity based on updates on trade and central-bank policy. The U.S. and China have recently raised tariffs on the other side's imports, and senior officials said Monday that Mexico is exploring possible retaliation to the threat of U.S. tariffs on all of its exports.

"It's data-dependent and news-dependent," said John Brady, managing director at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates. "Who knows what goes on on the trade front?"

Despite Tuesday's gains for risky assets, many analysts are wary of a growth slowdown overseas spreading to the U.S. Figures showed eurozone inflation fell sharply in May to reach its lowest level in more than a year, taking it further away from the European Central Bank's target as economic growth faded.

Still, some analysts expect the data to push the ECB to maintain a cautious stance with interest rates. The Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 0.6%.

Earlier, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%, China's Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 1% and Korea's Kospi was broadly flat. Australia's S&P ASX 200 advanced 0.2% after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates.

