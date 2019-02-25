U.S. Stocks Pushed Higher by Tariff Delay

By Shen Hong and Saumya Vaishampayan

U.S. stocks jumped Monday, following global indexes higher, after President Trump said he would delay a planned increase in tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165 points, or 0.6%, to 26198 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.

Worries that the U.S. and China's trade fight could take its toll on global growth have kept a lid on many investors' optimism throughout the past year. Mr. Trump's move to delay tariff increases that were set to take effect at the end of this week helped reassure investors that the two countries are inching closer to a possible agreement.

That helped send indexes around the world higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite soaring 5.6% -- notching its biggest one-day advance since July 2015. The smaller Shenzhen Composite also registered its best day since 2015.

Shares of companies that have swung on trade tensions also rallied, with Caterpillar climbing 1.5% and Boeing rising 0.9%.

Later this week, analysts will be closely watching new economic data from the U.S., including consumer confidence and output figures. Over the past few weeks, divergent numbers have created a mixed picture of the strength of the world's largest economy, unsettling analysts and investors.

The "big question" is how much higher U.S. markets can rally given how much they've already risen this year, said Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. Mr. Morris added that Mr. Trump has only delayed new tariffs -- not reached a formal trade agreement with China.

Earlier, the mood among Chinese investors also brightened after remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping helped ease some investors' fears about how the state is tackling dwindling economic growth.

"It's clear that the government wants a rising stock market to reduce financial risk such as debt," said Zhang Gang, a senior analyst at Central China Securities, saying Mr. Xi's remarks appeared to account for much of the rally.

Shares of financial firms leapt, with many rising by the 10% daily maximum. These included Citic Securities, the biggest Chinese brokerage by market value, and China Life Insurance Co. Top lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 6.3%.

Chinese stocks suffered far more than U.S. markets in 2018, as investors bet the country would be more affected by trade tensions and a slowdown. But growing optimism on trade has buoyed Chinese shares this year, as have expectations that economic growth will steady later this year.

The Chinese yuan hit its highest level against the U.S. dollar since July before paring gains.

-- Akane Otani and Avantika Chilkoti contributed to this article.

Write to Shen Hong at hong.shen@wsj.com and Saumya Vaishampayan at saumya.vaishampayan@wsj.com