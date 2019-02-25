Log in
U.S. Stocks Pushed Higher by Tariff Delay

02/25/2019 | 04:35pm EST

By Akane Otani and Shen Hong

U.S. stocks climbed Monday, following global indexes higher after President Trump said he would delay a planned increase in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Worries that the U.S. and China's trade fight could take its toll on global growth have kept a lid on many investors' optimism throughout the past year. Mr. Trump's move to delay tariff increases that were set to take effect at the end of this week helped reassure investors that the two countries are inching closer to a possible agreement.

"The biggest risk factor in 2018 was not actually the U.S. -- it was actually China," said Anik Sen, managing director and global head of equities at PineBridge Investments. "And so far, there at least seems to be a willingness not to pursue a tit-for-tat trade situation."

With the Federal Reserve signaling it is likely to pause its rate-increase campaign and fourth-quarter earnings proving to be better than some had feared, Mr. Sen said he believes stocks have further room to climb this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.14 points, or 0.2%, to 26091.95, paring gains in afternoon trading to close near its session low. The S&P 500 added 3.44 points, or 0.1%, to 2796.11 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.92 points, or 0.4%, to 7554.46.

Shares of companies that have swung on trade tensions rallied, with Caterpillar jumping $2.73, or 2%, to $141.41 and Boeing rising $2.82, or 0.7%, to $426.87.

Later this week, analysts will be keeping an eye on fresh data on consumer confidence and gross domestic product, as well as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's semiannual testimony on monetary policy. Over the past few weeks, divergent reports have created a mixed picture of the strength of the world's largest economy, unsettling analysts and investors.

The "big question" is how much higher U.S. markets can rally given how much they've already risen this year, said Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. Mr. Morris added that Mr. Trump has only delayed new tariffs -- not reached a formal trade agreement with China.

A flurry of corporate news drove swings among individual stocks Monday. General Electric shares jumped 65 cents, or 6.4%, to 10.82 after the company said it would sell its biotechnology business to Danaher for $21 billion in cash. Spark Therapeutics soared 61.92, or 120%, to 113.48 after pharmaceutical giant Roche agreed to buy the biotechnology company.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite ended up 5.6% -- notching its biggest one-day advance since July 2015. The smaller Shenzhen Composite also registered its best day since 2015.

Analysts attributed the surge in Chinese stocks not just to trade developments but also to remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the country's financial sector.

"It's clear that the government wants a rising stock market to reduce financial risk such as debt," said Zhang Gang, a senior analyst at Central China Securities, saying Mr. Xi's remarks appeared to account for much of the rally.

Shares of financial firms leapt, with China Life Insurance and Citic Securities, the biggest Chinese brokerage by market value, rising by the 10% daily maximum.

-- Saumya Vaishampayan and Avantika Chilkoti contributed to this article.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Shen Hong at hong.shen@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 5.60% 2961.28 End-of-day quote.18.55%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.23% 26091.95 Delayed Quote.11.59%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 7115.4261 Delayed Quote.12.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 7554.4602 Delayed Quote.13.45%
S&P 500 0.12% 2796.11 Delayed Quote.11.40%
