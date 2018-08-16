U.S. Stocks Rally From Losses

By Ben St. Clair and Akane Otani

-- U.S. stocks rebound

-- Walmart soars on earnings

-- Emerging-market index nears bear market

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, erasing some of their midweek losses, as signs that Washington and Beijing had reached a modest breakthrough in their trade standoff reassured investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254 points, or 1%, to 25416 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%.

Officials in China and the U.S. signaled Thursday that the two countries would hold lower-level talks on trade later in August, something that analysts said helped send both stocks and Treasury yields higher. The discussions would be the first since May, when talks fell through and both sides later slapped penalties on tens of billions of dollars in each other's goods.

Shares of stocks that have swung on trade tensions rallied, with Caterpillar rising 1.6%, Century Aluminum adding 2.4% and Boeing jumping 3.1%.

Gains in the consumer-staples sector also helped buoy major indexes, with Walmart soaring 11% after it reported sales rising at the fastest pace in over a decade for the most recent quarter.

Elsewhere, stocks in Europe clawed back some of their declines from Wednesday, boosted by gains in the basic resources and technology sectors. The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.3%.

Major indexes in Asia extended a recent rout, however, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8% lower.

Investor unease continued in emerging markets as declines in technology companies Tencent and Samsung drove the MSCI Emerging Markets Index toward bear market territory, typically defined as a 20% drop from a recent peak. The two companies make up roughly 8.6% of the index.

A stronger dollar and trade tensions have put pressure on developing economies in recent months, and Turkey's currency crisis has added to the strain as investors remained wary of possible contagion.

When it comes to investing in emerging markets, "the timing is key," said Laurent Denize, co-chief investment officer of ODDO BHF Asset Management. "The timing is linked to politics."

In Turkey, investors have been concerned by how politics has threatened the independence of the country's central bank, and have driven the Turkish currency lower as a result.

Still, the lira posted gains for its third straight day Thursday, rising 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. In a show of support Wednesday, Qatar said it would inject $15 billion into Turkey with a package that includes direct investments and deposits. Later Thursday, finance minister Berat Albayrak is expected to hold a conference call with investors.

"The bigger question is whether this is a case of crisis averted or crisis deferred, and the probability is that it is the latter given that Turkey's problems remain unresolved," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note Thursday.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com