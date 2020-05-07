U.S. Stocks Rally as Nasdaq Erases 2020 Losses

By Karen Langley, Caitlin Ostroff and Xie Yu

The Nasdaq Composite index closed Thursday in positive territory for 2020 for the first time in two months, clawing back much of its losses since the coronavirus pandemic began rattling the U.S. stock market.

Investors have continued to prize the big tech companies that drove much of the recent decadelong bull market and which make up a heavy share of the Nasdaq. With a daily advance of 1.4%, the index ended the day in the green year-to-date for the first time since March 4. It remains down 8.5% from its February high.

While the Nasdaq has gained 0.1% for the year, the S&P 500 has fallen 11% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 16%.

The big tech companies that dominate the Nasdaq Composite have outperformed the market in 2020, with Microsoft rising 16%, Apple gaining 3.4% and Amazon.com surging 28%. Some investors believe the abrupt transition for many people and companies to working and staying at home will hasten increased reliance on technology.

"We expect demand for technology products to accelerate on the back of this, and I think that's clearly the view in the market as well," said Timothy Skiendzielewski, portfolio manager for U.S. equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

U.S. stocks broadly rose Thursday, boosted in part by a continued decline in the number of U.S. workers filing unemployment claims.

The S&P 500 gained 32.77 points, or 1.2% to 2881.19. The Dow industrials added 211.25 points, or 0.9%, to 23875.89. The Nasdaq advanced 125.27 points to 8979.66.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, with the hard-hit energy, financial and materials groups climbing more than 2%.

Initial jobless claims for the week ended May 2 came in at 3.2 million, with total applications since mid-March surpassing 33 million. Some fund managers have taken heart as the number of new claims each week has steadily fallen since surpassing 6 million in the last week of March.

"Although the U.S. jobless claims number is a very large number, I think people, investors, were relieved to see it wasn't even larger," said John Conlon, director of equity strategies at People's United Advisors.

Despite the positive trend, the monthly jobs report to be released Friday is expected to show the coronavirus pandemic inflicted the largest one-month blow on record to the U.S. labor market.

President Trump's pledge on Wednesday to shift resources to reopening the economy and developing a vaccine have also buoyed optimism. Health authorities are cautioning against moving too quickly, in case the number of infections and fatalities climbs again, but some business owners have pressed for easing of restrictions to bolster the economy.

"What you're really trading and thinking about is the recovery: Is it going to be a swift recovery or is the recovery going to be much longer than that?" said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "It's clear the market seems to be pricing in scenario one."

At the same time, fresh signs of a deterioration in relations between the U.S. and China weighed on sentiment, with the two governments exchanging barbs as the coronavirus pandemic deepens the rancor. Mr. Trump has said he is considering using tariffs and other ways to collect compensation from Beijing.

"The mood of the market so far has been grasping for positives," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. "If the trade war restarts again or if we see a rebound of cases, that could see the market move toward a much more pessimistic worldview."

As earnings season continues, shares of Lyft rose $5.66, or 22%, to $31.78 after the ride-hailing company's first-quarter results Wednesday suggested that it was resilient to the worst of the pandemic.

Shares in PayPal Holdings rallied $17.98, or 14%, to $146.29 after the digital payments company reported a sharp increase in new active accounts. ViacomCBS shares gained $1.54, or 10%, to $16.42 after the media company reported growth in its streaming business as consumers stayed home.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%. Asian markets were mixed by the close, with benchmark indexes in China and Hong Kong edging lower while the Japanese gauge ticked higher.

Data Thursday showed China's exports rebounded in April, beating market expectations by growing 3.5% from the previous year in dollar terms. But exports are likely to fall back sharply in May as business activity slowed for China's global trade partners, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics.

"The threat of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods shouldn't be ignored given the likelihood that the 'phase one' trade deal soon falls apart," Mr. Evans-Pritchard said.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury edged down to 0.630% from 0.709% Wednesday, while the yield on the two-year note set a record low at 0.129%. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

