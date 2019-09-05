Log in
U.S. Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks

09/05/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji and Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stocks lurched higher Thursday after the U.S. and China said they would hold talks in Washington in October, reigniting hopes for an eventual trade truce.

Trade developments between the world's two biggest economies have spurred big moves across stock, bond and currency markets in recent weeks. The impending talks rekindled hopes for progress after the two countries recently escalated tensions with fresh tariffs.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.3% as of 4 p.m. ET, continuing its rally from Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 372 points, or 1.4%. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.8%. The advance for the three major U.S. indexes puts them within striking distance of records hit in July.

The U.S. and China said deputy-level officials would work together in mid-September to lay the groundwork for the meeting after the two economies had moved to impose tariffs on each other. Beijing said it hopes for "substantive progress" during talks next month.

"I think there's going to be a deal at some point" between U.S. and China, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group.

As investors jumped into the stock market, they fled traditionally safer assets like government bonds and gold.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.567%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.456% Wednesday. Yields rise as bond prices fall. The advance in Treasury yields helped lift the S&P 500's financial sector, which was the best performing. Citigroup shares added 3.9%, while Goldman Sachs jumped 2.9%. Meanwhile, utility companies that tend to pay dividends were big decliners.

In Asia, stocks soared on the prospect of fresh negotiations alongside hopes for monetary easing in China. Stocks in Japan and South Korea, both of whose economies have been sensitive to the trade dispute, shot higher, with the Nikkei 225 up 2.1% and the Kospi up 0.8%. The Shanghai Composite rose 1%.

Still, some analysts warned that a quick resolution on trade isn't likely and greater volatility could stem from the negotiations.

"Hopes of a trade resolution...shine brightly. That being said, I think you have to be a little bit careful. We've been down this path a few times before," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Fresh data released early Thursday added to optimism among investors: Economic activity in the nonmanufacturing sector grew in August for the 115th consecutive month, according to the Institute for Supply Management, helping assuage fears of a recession that have gripped markets in recent months.

"The most likely outcome in my view is that we're going to give up the recession ghost by the end of the year," Mr. Paulsen said.

The Federal Reserve is gearing up to cut interest rates at the next policy meeting, most likely by a quarter of a percentage point, as the trade dispute weighs on the outlook for the economy.

China's state media, citing Wednesday remarks from a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, said the government plans to use monetary policy, including cuts to banks' reserve requirement ratios, to stimulate the economy and support small enterprises.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose at least 0.8%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% as the pound climbed against the dollar, with sterling recovering from losses earlier this week on Brexit uncertainty. A weaker pound makes British exports more competitive and boosts the value, in sterling terms, of money earned abroad, said David Madden, a market analyst for CMC Markets. Many components in the U.K. index have substantial international exposure.

One British pound currently buys $1.2344, its highest value since the end of July.

The 10-year German bund yield also crept higher despite weaker-than-expected manufacturing orders data released for July. The data is likely to reinforce expectations for stimulus measures to be announced by the European Central Bank next week. The 10-year bund yield was recently trading at minus-0.623%, up from minus-0.670% on Wednesday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude oil rose 1.6% in recent trading. Gold fell 2.2%.

Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 1.11% 5593.37 Real-time Quote.15.54%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.96% 2985.86 End-of-day quote.19.54%
CITIGROUP INC. 3.20% 66.34 Delayed Quote.23.47%
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.10% 97.1 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DAX 0.85% 12126.78 Delayed Quote.13.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.41% 26728.15 Delayed Quote.12.98%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.66% 0.89495 Delayed Quote.0.92%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 2.64% 207.05 Delayed Quote.19.11%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.45% 2006.65 Real-time Quote.-3.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 60.74 Delayed Quote.8.24%
NASDAQ 100 1.86% 7862.539134 Delayed Quote.20.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 8116.828205 Delayed Quote.18.67%
NIKKEI 225 2.12% 21085.94 Real-time Quote.3.05%
S&P 500 1.30% 2976 Delayed Quote.17.19%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.72% 385.92 Delayed Quote.12.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.76% 829.79 Delayed Quote.15.35%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. 2.67% 46.15 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
WTI 0.34% 56.16 Delayed Quote.20.37%
