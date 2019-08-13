U.S. Stocks Rally on Tariff Delay

By Gunjan Banerji and Anna Isaac

Stocks, bond yields and commodities jumped Tuesday as news that the U.S. would delay some tariffs against China rekindled hopes for a trade truce among investors.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced about 1.5%, after a sharp decline Monday extended a recent bout of stock volatility. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2%.

The U.S. Trade Representative released a statement in Washington that it would delay and remove items from the roughly $300 billion of Chinese imports facing 10% tariffs on Sept. 1. The news sent investors rushing back into stocks after two days of declines for major U.S. stock indexes and an extended bout of market volatility.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have rattled markets in recent days, sending stocks on a wild ride and government bond yields sharply lower.

Caterpillar, which has been a bellwether for trade talks, jumped 4.4%. Copper prices also rose after slumping in recent weeks on trade tensions.

"In the very short term, this takes a little bit of pressure off," Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the trade news.

Still, some analysts said they are expecting more short-term volatility in markets, wary that large one-day moves could quickly be reversed in coming days.

"We wouldn't recommend investors making large positions one way or another on equities" at the moment, said Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Investors sold traditionally safer assets like government bonds early Tuesday, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.686% in recent trading, according to Tradeweb, from 1.640% Monday.

Elsewhere, political turmoil in Italy, where lawmakers are looking to schedule a date for a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government, added to worsening sentiment across Europe, driving Italian government 10-year bond yields down to 1.670% in recent trading.

In Europe, the benchmark Europe Stoxx 600 index erased its earlier losses to rise about 0.5%.

The yield on the German 10-year bund fell to minus 0.617%, a record intraday low, after a key survey of business expectations showed a sharp drop in sentiment.

Elsewhere, the selloff in Hong Kong stocks accelerated, with the Hang Seng Index falling 2.1% amid continued unrest. This week's selloff in Hong Kong stocks meant the Hang Seng Index -- which has lost 11% since the beginning of July, when the protests turned more violent -- has joined Korea's Kospi as the second major global benchmark in negative territory this year.

Gold, a traditional haven commodity, lost about 0.6%.

Steven Russolillo contributed to this article.

