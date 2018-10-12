U.S. Stocks Rebound After Losing Earlier Gains

By Jessica Menton and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks rose Friday, capping a turbulent week with daily gains after a rebound in technology companies and some better-than-expected third-quarter results.

An early rally pushed the Dow industrials up more than 400 points before sputtering later in Friday's session, with the blue-chip index briefly turning negative. But shares advanced again heading into the close.

At day's end, the Dow industrials was up 287.16 points, or 1.1%, to 25339.99. The S&P 500 added 38.76 points, or 1.4%, to 2767.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 167.83 points, or 2.3%, to 7496.89, lifted by a bounceback in technology companies and some better-than-expected corporate earnings.

This week's rout has left all three indexes on course for their worst start to a quarter since early 2016. The blue-chip index and the S&P 500 closed lower for the third consecutive week, shedding 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. The Nasdaq lost 3.7%, ending lower for the second straight week.

The stability of major indexes had provided some relief after stock markets around the world this week suffered their biggest shakeout since February, with jitters stemming from a steep rise in bond yields, higher oil prices and escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Some analysts remained concerned that the conflict over trade will continue to ebb and flow in the coming weeks and months, and that it could continue to swing major stock indexes.

Until this week, U.S. equities had largely sustained their rally even as emerging markets have suffered months of declines as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

"The market is thrashing around because none of the main issues have gone away: Interest rates, Fed action, China and trade," said Kenny Polcari, managing director at broker-dealer O'Neil Securities. "All of those issues will continue to fester."

Some of the largest casualties of this week's stock-market rout were among the biggest gainers of the day, with Netflix rising $18.46, or 5.7%, to $339.56 and Amazon.com gaining 69.25, or 4%, to 1788.61.

With earnings season under way, a renewed focus on corporate results should help support stock prices in the near term, some analysts and investors say. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reported rising profits Friday.

In addition to more earnings next week coming from Bank of America to Netflix to energy company Schlumberger, Wall Street will also be keeping an eye on the economic calendar, with a batch of reports on retail sales, housing starts and existing-home sales.

"If next week's data comes in firm and shows us that this economy isn't losing momentum, then that will likely provide a big confidence boost to stocks, and could help support a rebound," said Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report.

Bond yields rose Friday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield settled at 3.140%, compared with 3.131% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

"The U.S. equity market has been more expensive and overvalued so our view was that there would be convergence," says Gerard Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer for fixed income and EMEA at Russell Investments.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.14 point, or 0.16%, after having drifted lower on Thursday as equity markets fell.