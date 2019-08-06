U.S. Stocks Regain Ground, Dow Rises More than 250 Points --Update

By Michael Wursthorn and Anna Isaac

Major U.S. stock indexes recouped some of their losses Tuesday after China's central bank signaled it wouldn't let the yuan fall much further, steadying a stock market that had been slammed by escalating trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 292 points, or 1.1%, to 26009 in recent trading, near their highs on the day. The S&P 500, meanwhile, added 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%.

Although investors don't expect the volatility to end without a clear resolution between the U.S. and China, several investors said they were taking advantage of depressed stock prices following Monday's declines, the market's harshest bout of selling of the year.

"Moves like Friday and Monday creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors," said Scott Mulford, a Long Island, N.Y., financial adviser who has been suggesting clients "nibble" at stocks, using the pullback as a chance to buy shares of companies that had seemed more expensive just a few weeks earlier.

Stocks tend to post solid recoveries in the wake of a sharp pullback. Thomas Lee, a managing partner with Fundstrat Global Advisors, said in a note to clients that after selloffs like the S&P 500's 3% decline on Monday, stocks usually bottomed within days and gains over a one-month and three-month intervals averaged 4% and 8%, respectively. Over 15 months, stocks rose an average of 15%, he added.

"History says this is a buy-the-dip moment," Mr. Lee said.

The trade tensions between the U.S. and China may also prompt the Federal Reserve to step up interest-rate cuts to bolster economic growth in the world's largest economy, some investors and analysts said. Federal-funds futures, used to wager on the direction of monetary policy, show traders pricing in a 100% probability of another cut in September.

"Across currencies and bond markets there's clearly a greater anticipation for a Fed rate cut given recent developments," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

But analysts and investors don't see Tuesday's gains as an end to the market's latest stumble, and warn investors to brace for further spikes in volatility. Trade will remain a key point of contention for as long as the U.S. and China remain at odds, while it remains unclear how much the Fed will cut interest rates to support stocks, analysts added.

"We're not quite all the way through this mini correction and it could well morph into a 10% correction and wouldn't surprise me," said Doug Cohen, managing director of portfolio management at Athena Capital Advisors.

On Tuesday, technology stocks rose 1%, leading the market higher. Industrial stocks also rose, gaining 0.8%.

Most other stock sectors rose, with the exception of declines among shares of energy, materials and utility companies.

Meanwhile, investors dialed back their appetite for less risky assets and sold bonds, pushing yields up from their multiyear lows. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed to 1.748% from 1.738% a day earlier.

In Asia, major benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all posted declines. Stocks in the Stoxx Europe 600, meanwhile, gave up an earlier gain to fall 0.5%.

Joanne Chiu and Frances Yoon contributed to this article.

