U.S. Stocks Regain Ground, Dow Rises More than 250 Points --Update

By Michael Wursthorn and Anna Isaac

Major U.S. stock indexes recouped some of their losses Tuesday after China's central bank signaled it wouldn't let the yuan fall much further, steadying a stock market that had been slammed by escalating trade tensions.

After a big move downward for stocks to open the week, the U.S. Treasury Department late Monday labeled China as a currency manipulator. China's signaling after that helped push all three major indexes higher Tuesday.

Although investors don't expect the volatility to end without a clear resolution between the U.S. and China, several investors said they were taking advantage of depressed stock prices following Monday's declines, the market's harshest bout of selling of the year.

"Moves like Friday and Monday creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors," said Scott Mulford, a Long Island, N.Y., financial adviser who has been suggesting clients "nibble" at stocks, using the pullback as a chance to buy shares of companies that had seemed more expensive just a few weeks earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 244 points, or nearly 1%, to 25956 in recent trading, trading near its highest point of the session. The S&P 500, meanwhile, added 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3%. If the gains hold, the Dow is on pace to snap a five-day losing streak, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised to notch their first gain in seven trading sessions.

Stocks tend to post solid recoveries in the wake of a sharp pullback. Thomas Lee, a managing partner with Fundstrat Global Advisors, said in a note to clients that after selloffs like the S&P 500's 3% decline on Monday, stocks usually bottomed within days and gains over a one-month and three-month intervals averaged 4% and 8%, respectively. Over 15 months, stocks rose an average of 15%, he added.

"History says this is a buy-the-dip moment," Mr. Lee said.

The trade tensions between the U.S. and China may also prompt the Federal Reserve to step up interest-rate cuts to bolster economic growth in the world's largest economy, some investors and analysts said. Federal-funds futures, used to wager on the direction of monetary policy, show traders pricing in a 100% probability of another cut in September.

"Across currencies and bond markets there's clearly a greater anticipation for a Fed rate cut given recent developments," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

But analysts and investors don't see Tuesday's gains as an end to the market's latest stumble, and warn investors to brace for further spikes in volatility. Trade will remain a key point of contention for as long as the U.S. and China remain at odds, while it remains unclear how much the Fed will cut interest rates to support stocks, analysts added.

"We're not quite all the way through this mini correction and it could well morph into a 10% correction and wouldn't surprise me," said Doug Cohen, managing director of portfolio management at Athena Capital Advisors.

On Tuesday, investors widely bought shares of S&P 500 companies, sending the broad index's technology, industrial, communication, consumer discretionary and financial stocks all up at least 1%. Even more defensive corners of the market, such as utilities and real-estate stocks, advanced on Tuesday.

The gains helped cut month-to-date losses for those sectors, but some, like technology, industrials and financials all remained down more than 4%.

Within technology, shares of semiconductor companies, software and hardware makers all posted solid advances. Shares of Apple were among the gainers, rising 1.9%.

Most industrial stocks in the S&P 500 also rose. Aerospace stocks accounted for the biggest gains after components maker TransDigm Group posted better-than-expected earnings and declared a special dividend, sending shares up 14%.

Energy and material stocks, meanwhile, logged another day of declines. Shares of oil-and-gas companies declined 0.4%, falling aside a 1.7% pullback in crude oil prices. International Flavors & Fragrances led material stocks lower, tumbling 14%, after trimming its sales forecast for the year.

Meanwhile, investors dialed back their appetite for less risky assets and sold bonds, pushing yields up slightly from their multiyear lows. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed to 1.746% from 1.738% a day earlier.

The gains in the U.S. followed declines in stocks around much of the world. Major benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all posted declines, while the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%.

Joanne Chiu and Frances Yoon contributed to this article.

