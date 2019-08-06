U.S. Stocks Regain Ground, Yuan Stabilizes

By Anna Isaac and Joanne Chiu

Major U.S. stock indexes recouped some of their losses Tuesday after China's central bank signaled it wouldn't let the yuan fall much further, steadying a stock market that had been slammed by escalating trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 102 points, or 0.4%, to 25817 in recent trading, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%, as both indexes moderated their gains from the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite also rose, adding 0.8%.

China's central bank avoided escalating tensions with the U.S. further, opting to set a key currency level higher than expected after the U.S. Treasury Department labeled the country a currency manipulator. That reinforced stocks around the world and encouraged investors to take advantage of depressed stock prices following the market's harshest bout of selling of the year a day earlier.

"We are at a delicate moment for markets," said Thomas Lee, a managing partner with Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a note to clients Tuesday morning. "But look back since 2016, has it made sense to trade markets based solely on tweets?"

Mr. Lee and other analysts nudged investors to buy stocks Tuesday, pointing to latest lull in trade tensions, as well as corporate earnings coming in better than expected for the second quarter.

Besides that, stocks tend to post solid recoveries in the wake of a sharp pullback. Although the S&P 500 fell 3% on Monday, its biggest single-day pullback since December, Mr. Lee said stocks usually bottomed within days and gains over a one-month and three-month intervals averaged 4% and 8%, respectively. Over 15 months, stocks rose an average of 15%, he added.

"History says this is a buy-the-dip moment," Mr. Lee said.

The trade tensions between the U.S. and China may prompt the Federal Reserve to step up interest-rate cuts to bolster economic growth in the world's largest economy, some investors and analysts said.

"Across currencies and bond markets there's clearly a greater anticipation for a Fed rate cut given recent developments," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

But analysts and investors don't see Tuesday's gains as an end to the market's latest stumble, and warn investors to brace for further spikes in volatility. Trade will remain a key point of contention for as long as the U.S. and China remain at odds, while it remains unclear how much the Fed will cut interest rates to support stocks, analysts added.

"We're not quite all the way through this mini correction and it could well morph into a 10% correction and wouldn't surprise me," said Doug Cohen, managing director of portfolio management at Athena Capital Advisors.

On Tuesday, technology stocks rose 1%, leading the market higher. Industrial stocks also rose, gaining 0.5%.

Most other stock sectors rose, with the exception of declines among shares of energy, materials and utility companies.

Meanwhile, investors dialed back their appetite for less-risky assets and sold bonds, pushing yields up from their multiyear lows. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed to 1.748% from 1.738% a day earlier.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys edged up to about 1.758% after earlier hitting its lowest since 2016. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

In Asia, major benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all posted declines. Stocks in the Stoxx Europe 600, meanwhile, rose 0.4%.

Michael Wursthorn and Frances Yoon contributed to this article.

