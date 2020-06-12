U.S. Stocks Regain Strength, But Finish Week Lower

By Alexander Osipovich and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks recovered some lost ground Friday, a day after suffering their worst rout since March, but still posted losses for the week.

The week ended with a choppy trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged as much as 837 points shortly after the opening bell, then nearly erased those gains in the next two hours of trading. The blue-chip index dipped into negative territory four times in the afternoon, before rallying again into the close.

In the end, the Dow gained 477.37 points, or 1.9%, to close at 25605.54, clawing back some of its losses from Thursday, when it slid 6.9% on jitters about an uptick in coronavirus cases and the pace of the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose 39.21 points, or 1.3%, to 3041.31. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 96.08 points, or 1%, to 9588.81.

All three indexes lost at least 2% for the week, snapping a three-week winning streak. It was the worst stretch for all three indexes since late March.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, a popular barometer of stock-market volatility, gained 47% this week, its biggest one-week increase since February.

Before Thursday's jarring halt, U.S. stocks had rallied in recent weeks to erase most of this year's losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq even hit new records earlier this week and closed above 10000 for the first time, reflecting the strength of big technology stocks like Apple and Microsoft.

The index is now up 6.9% for the year, while the Dow is off 10% and the S&P 500 is down 5.9%.

"The market came to the realization that we had come too far, too fast," said Timothy Skiendzielewski, a portfolio manager for U.S. equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "We're still in the very early days of reopening the economy. The employment situation is still very precarious. And there's no playbook for reopening the economy after a multi-month shutdown."

The optimism reflected in equities has been at odds with the reams of data signaling that the pace of the global economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic will likely be slow and uneven, with the threat of a second wave of infections that could dim prospects further.

A key turning point came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the economy faced a long road to recovery and that the labor market may face more hurdles.

A fear of missing out on the rebound in equities, optimism about the tech sector's prospects, the wall of cheap money unleashed by policy makers so far, and confidence the central banks will take more steps to shield major economies from the pandemic's fallout have prompted the steep ascent in stocks since the end of March.

Some of those factors appeared to be back in play Friday as markets bounced back, investors said.

"We can't discount the fact that there is a lot of money sitting on the sidelines," said Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds. "It's a trading market at the moment -- more than a long-term fundamentals market -- so on any setback like yesterday, you're likely to see people come in and bid the market higher."

Economically sensitive stocks powered Friday's rebound. Financials and real estate were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, up 3% and 3.2%, respectively. Citigroup shares rallied $3.86, or 8%, to $52.25. The only two sectors to post losses for the day were utilities and consumer staples, which are typically seen as defensive stocks that do well when investors are feeling risk-averse.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival and American Airlines -- some of the worst-performing stocks this year as tourism ground to a halt -- all rallied more than 14%.

Boeing, one of the worst performers in Thursday's rout, gained $19.51, or 11%, to $189.51, lifting the Dow.

Hertz, whose stock has been on a wild ride this week, gained 77 cents, or 37%, to $2.83 after the bankrupt auto rental company said it wants to sell as much as $1 billion in stock to take advantage of its recent rally.

U.S. consumers have grown more optimistic as states and cities have moved to reopen their economies, according to a closely watched gauge of consumer sentiment released on Friday. The University of Michigan's index reading rose to 78.9 in the two weeks ended June 10, from 72.3 for the previous four weeks.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% on Friday. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite ended the day largely flat.

The stance of the Fed -- which also signaled its willingness to offer more support to the economy and credit markets -- and its counterparts represented a major support for markets, despite Thursday's selloff, according to Ken Peng, head of Asia investment strategy at Citi Private Bank.

"The Fed and other major central banks have already made it very clear they're there to buy the bottom basically," he said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 0.698%, from 0.651% on Thursday. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Oil prices slipped. U.S. crude futures fell 0.2% to settle at $36.26 and suffered their first weekly decline in the past seven.

Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

