U.S. Stocks Resume Climb on Trade Hopes

By Donato Paolo Mancini and Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday, supported by optimism about trade negotiations and upbeat service-sector economic figures from Europe and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 34 points, or 0.1%, to 26213. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The benchmark equity gauge has rebounded 15% so far this year, climbing to its highest level since early October and pulling within about 2% of last year's all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9%.

Progress on U.S.-China trade talks and caution from central banks around the world have eased fears of a far-reaching economic slowdown, supporting stocks and other risky investments. Wednesday's advance came after the Financial Times reported the U.S. and China have resolved most of the sticking points preventing an agreement to end their monthslong tariff dispute.

The report came ahead of scheduled meetings between both sides in Washington starting Wednesday. Some investors expect an agreement will lift the outlook for the global economy.

"We are clearly getting to a point where there is going to be a conclusion of those talks," said Seema Shah, senior global investment strategist at Principal Global Investors. "It is fair for the market to expect some kind of resolution."

Materials shares tied to the health of the economy were among the market's best performers, with the S&P 500 materials sector adding 1.5%.

Makers of semiconductors reliant on trade flows and Chinese demand also surged, with shares of Applied Materials, Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices each adding more than 4%.

That rise came after figures showed a private indicator of China's service sector rose to a 14-month high in March due to stronger demand. Over the weekend, an official gauge of activity in China's manufacturing sector rebounded strongly in March, suggesting Beijing's stimulus policies are gaining traction.

Some analysts expect Chinese stimulus measures and a trade agreement to help economic data overseas stabilize, particularly in Europe, where growth has slowed sharply in recent months.

Data Wednesday showed eurozone service-sector activity in March rose at the strongest rate since last November, though gauges of manufacturing activity in the region remain weak.

"We do think there are signs that we're seeing a turning point that's starting to come from China, and we expect it to spill over into Europe, " said David Page, senior economist at AXA Investment Managers.

"If you start to see signs that global growth is accelerating and U.S. growth isn't falling off a cliff as some might fear, it should be a relatively favorable set of conditions for risk assets," he added.

Treasury yields also rose Wednesday with investors feeling more optimistic about global growth. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 2.51%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.478% a day earlier, continuing a recent rebound after dipping to a 15-month low late last month. Bond yields climb as prices fall.

Investors were looking ahead to Friday's jobs report for the latest update on U.S. growth. Figures Wednesday showed the U.S. private sector added 129,000 jobs in March, according to ADP, well below expectations, while the U.S. services sector expanded at a slower pace than expected in March.

Fresh figures on wage growth Friday could also shift projections for inflation and profit growth moving forward. First-quarter earnings season begins in earnest late next week, with S&P 500 companies expected to report a small drop in profits from a year earlier, the first such decline since 2016.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.8%. Investors were monitoring the latest Brexit developments after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said late Tuesday she would seek bipartisan talks with the opposition Labour Party to try to break a deadlock on the country's departure from the European Union.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average gained 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 1.2%.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com