U.S. Stocks Rise After S&P 500's Record Close

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stocks edged slightly higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 set its first record close since February, despite stalled negotiations over further coronavirus aid and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%.

A string of economic data in recent weeks has pointed to signs of a rebound in the American labor market, the manufacturing sector, retail sales and consumer spending. Optimism among some investors that the U.S. may be on its way to a quick recovery has helped trigger a rally in stocks, though others remain nervous about the sustainability of the economic rebound.

The market has for some weeks also been counting on additional stimulus spending by the government to bolster consumer confidence. But talks between Republicans and Democrats remain stalled, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday. Negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may resume this week, he said.

"There's a strange combination of things going on at the moment: There's some better economic data, proving to be a bit supportive of equities, but running alongside that are the fiscal risks in the U.S. and the weaker dollar," said Georgina Taylor, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco. "I don't think the moves in markets are very consistent."

Signs of an escalating rift with China have muted global markets in recent weeks.

Major stock benchmarks in China and Hong Kong slipped after President Trump said he canceled trade talks with Beijing last weekend and seemed to hint that he could pull out of the phase-one trade deal.

His administration has also urged university endowments to divest their holdings of Chinese stocks ahead of the companies potentially being delisted from American exchanges.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2%, its biggest decline in more than three weeks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.7%.

A key focus area on Wednesday is likely to be the release of the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting, due out at 2 p.m. ET. That is expected to provide more insight into changes that Fed officials are weighing for monetary policy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ticked lower to 0.653%, from 0.669% on Tuesday.

Oil prices edged down ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, where they are expected to discuss the supply cuts currently in place. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, declined 1.1% to $44.97 a barrel.

Gold declined 0.6% to $2,002.10 a troy ounce, partially reversing two days of gains that saw the metal rally about 3%. This is likely a sign that some traders are selling the precious metal to lock in profits from the recent rally, according to Pictet's Mr. Cole.

In corporate news, Target shares rallied 9% after it said comparable sales grew by a record 24% in the second quarter. Home improvement retailer Lowe's rose 0.9% after it reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%.

Coronavirus infection rates have been on the rise in the region after restrictions eased. That has raised concerns that there may be additional lockdowns, which would stifle business activity and slow the economic recovery.

