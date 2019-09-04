U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Global Rally

By Alexander Osipovich and Will Horner

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, following rallies in global markets as political developments eased fears of instability in Hong Kong and a messy Brexit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% in morning trading, rebounding from a sharp drop the day before. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8%.

Stocks in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong jumped as the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would formally withdraw the extradition bill that sparked monthslong demonstrations that have hurt the territory's economy. The Hang Seng Index rose 3.9% Wednesday, its biggest one-day gain since November.

The British pound, which has been hammered in recent sessions over concerns the U.K. could leave the European Union without a deal, gained 0.9% against the dollar after Parliament the night before took steps toward preventing a no-deal Brexit. The U.K.'s FTSE was up 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy's FTSE MIB gained 1.7% after two rival parties agreed to form a coalition government, staving off the threat of fresh elections. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%.

There has been a material reduction in risk in Hong Kong and Britain, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Financial Network.

"Markets have been kind of pricing in the worst, and now people are thinking, 'Maybe the world isn't ending just yet'," he said.

Wednesday's broad gains for stocks came despite a backdrop of weak global economic data. A measure of factory activity in the U.S. slipped Tuesday, weighing on major indexes.

Stocks have been supported by comments from officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve suggesting that they are open to further cuts in interest rates. New York Fed leader John Williams said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank will "act as appropriate" to keep the economy moving forward.

New trade data showed a mixed picture on the U.S. economy, with a healthy consumer sector helping offset weakness in manufacturing. The U.S. trade deficit in goods and services decreased to $53.99 billion in July, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The data showed a drop in imports of capital goods used by businesses during the first seven months of the year. But imports of consumer goods rose in that period, reflecting the resilience of American household spending despite slowing global growth, volatile financial markets and the specter of tariffs on goods imported from China.

Oil rallied on Wednesday, benefiting from perceptions of reduced risk to the global economy. U.S. crude futures climbed 3.4%.

U.S. government bonds fell. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to 1.477% from 1.469% on Tuesday. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Gold was little changed. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other currencies, fell 0.4%.

Steven Russolillo contributed to this article.