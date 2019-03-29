U.S. Stocks Rise, Pacing for Best Quarter Since Crisis

By Akane Otani

U.S. stocks rose Friday and looked set to close out the quarter with their best gains in nearly a decade, buoyed by fresh signs that inflationary pressures remained contained at the start of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 152 points, or 0.6%, to 25689 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%.

All three indexes are on track to notch quarterly gains, with the S&P 500 up almost 13% and headed for its best showing since 2009.

Stocks have recouped much of the losses they suffered in the final months of 2018 as central banks have signaled a willingness to delay interest-rate increases for the foreseeable future.

Part of central banks' justification for leaving interest rates untouched stems from the slowdown across the global economy, particularly in the eurozone and China. But in the U.S., where economic growth has looked more steady, indications that inflation still looks muted have also pushed the Federal Reserve to pause its rate-increase campaign.

Commerce Department data Friday showed personal-consumption expenditures, a gauge of household spending on everything from soap to bagels, rose just 0.1% in January from the prior month -- less than the 0.3% that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected.

"Central bankers are finally catching up with not just the economic data, but also the expectations" of investors, said Mike Ryan, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. That is a reversal from the fourth quarter, when many investors feared the Fed's plans at the time to continue raising rates in 2019 might tip a slowing economy into a downturn.

Technology shares jumped Friday, extending a streak of gains that have left them the strongest-performing sector in the S&P 500 for the year.

Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.5%, while Intel added 1.1%.

Energy shares, which soared in the first quarter as oil prices rallied, also led major indexes higher.

Noble Energy rose 1.8% and ConocoPhillips added 1.5%.

Friday's gains put stocks on track to finish the quarter on a high note, after fears about cooling economic momentum sparked a slide across stocks, bond yields and commodities last week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note -- considered a bedrock for global finance because it is used to help set borrowing costs -- was at 2.419% Friday, up slightly from Thursday but well below the 2.684% where it ended last year.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, have retreated around the world in recent weeks, underscoring the tug of war investors say they are facing at the moment.

Central banks' more soft approach to monetary policy this year have reassured investors that borrowing costs, which can feed into corporate profits and consumer spending, are unlikely to race out of control. Yet the sustained slide in bond yields throughout the quarter have left some investors wondering if stocks' first-quarter rally is on shaky ground.

One point of concern: U.S. stocks' banner first quarter has put major indexes above the point where some analysts had expected them to end the year.

"We're not anticipating that we're going to see a big enough earnings surprise to boost stock prices much higher than they are now," said Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Some fund managers have also been unsettled by the disconnect between the stock and bond markets throughout the year. Stocks and bond yields typically rise in tandem -- not diverge -- when investors are confident about prospects for economic growth.

"My hope is that the economy can grow out of this and give central banks some extended period of time to refocus," said Dan Miller, director of equities at GW&K Investment Management.

Mr. Miller is optimistic U.S. stocks can continue to carve out gains, but wary of risks like ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China, uncertainty over Brexit and a further pullback in growth in the eurozone.

"There's a lot of cross currents that are out there," he added.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com